Princess Beatrice's victory parade outfit subtlely nods to the Lionesses

On Tuesday, the streets of London were lined with over 65,000 people, who flocked to the capital to welcome home England FC's history-making Lionesses team after they won the Women's Euros 2025 for the second time in a row.

The parade was a joyous occasion, with performances from Burna Boy (who turns out to be manager Sarina Wiegman's favourite artist) and Heather Small, speeches from the team, and A-list guests - including Amelia Dimoldenberg - in the crowd.

One of those who surprisingly stepped out was Princess Beatrice. Showing that the royals are in full support of the team after the Prince of Wales and his daughter Princess Charlotte watched Sunday's thrilling final, Sarah Ferguson's daughter stepped out to celebrate with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and her two children, Athena and Sienna, and Edoardo's son Wolfe.

© Alamy Stock Photo Beatrice wore England's red and white colours to the Lionesses parade

The aristocratic style muse did not draw attention to herself, wearing a relaxed outfit that subtly nodded to England's heroes.

She stepped out along The Mall in a white cable-knit jumper and bold red ballet flats - the colours of the English flag and also the home jerseys of the sports team.

To add a feminine and fashion-forward edge, she paired her patriotic pieces with the Superbloom Tapestry Maxi Skirt in Blue from cool-girl-approved Brazilian label Farm Rio.

© Getty She was joined by her family at the joyous occasion

The entire royal family publicly advocates for women's sports. After the Lionesses win on Sunday, King Charles's personal message was shared on Instagram. It read: "This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the EUROS 2025. For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant 'football's coming home.

"As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true."

He continued: "For this, you have my whole family's warmest appreciation and admiration.

"More than that, though, you have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms. Well done, Lionesses."

"The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can! Charles R"