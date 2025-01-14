Princess Beatrice's dog print handbag was her wildest fashion moment yet

Princess Beatrice has been laying low since her last public appearance at Christmas. So naturally, we’ve been mourning the palpable absence of the royal’s elegant outfits.

Cue the sentimental comb through her sartorial archive, spanning Royal Ascot ensembles to off-duty date night concoctions.

One look in particular caught our attention, perhaps because it was paws-itively fabulous.

© Getty Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York with her daughter, Princess Beatrice at the Formula One race in 2006 in Monaco

Back in May 2006, Princess Beatrice attended the Grand Prix of Monaco Formula One qualifying session in Monaco City alongside her mother, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

For the high-profile occasion, the then-18-year-old sported a cream-coloured sundress featuring frothy layers of broderie anglaise. The ankle-length frock was teamed with a sweet ivory bolero cardigan and a white headband with floral detailing. A pair of glittering gold pumps added a metallic accent to the royal’s cottagecore-inspired attire.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice wore a dog print bag by Anya Hindmarch

However, all eyes fell to the princess’ choice of arm candy. In her left hand, Princess Beatrice clasped a striking piece hailing from Anya Hindmarch. The bag in question showcased the label's iconic bow insignia, set against a graphic background depicting the face of a terrier. A raspberry pink bow adorned the pup’s neck - not quite the royal’s corgis, dare we say.

Anya Hindmarch, founded in 1987, is a British luxury fashion brand known for its fun yet sophisticated designs. The brand gained acclaim for its innovative use of materials and playful motifs, such as its iconic 'I'm Not A Plastic Bag' tote, which can still be frequently spotted on London’s streets today.

Anya Hindmarch's bespoke craftsmanship and creative approach have earned it a loyal following, including members of the British royal family. Royals like the Princess of Wales have been spotted carrying the brand's bags, establishing the brand as one to watch in the royal sphere.

While we’re yet to see Princess Beatrice sport another look of the same canine calibre, her 2006 outfit went down in the royal fashion history books as one of the most brilliantly kitsch to date.