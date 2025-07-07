Princess Beatrice’s glamorous clutch bag perfects summer dopamine dressing

As far as glamorous royals go, Princess Beatrice of York has cemented her name as a style icon over recent years.

At the helm of creative consultant and socialite favourite fashion stylist Olivia Buckingham, her wardrobe has become a hub of trending accessories, It-girl-approved separates and fashion-forward midi dresses.

Last week, Olivia shared an image on Instagram of the two ready to celebrate a friend's birthday, and Beatrice's dopamine-inducing clutch bag is the epitome of summer glamour.

Beatrice reached for her dazzling navy maxi gown from celebrity favourite gothic-inspired brand The Vampire's Wife, which sadly ceased production last year.

© @mrsalice Princess Beatrice styled a navy dress with a dopamine dressing-approved clutch by Charlotte Olympia

Navy offers a chic alternative to black - equally timeless and versatile, but with an extra hint of refined elegance. While the deep, midnight shade isn’t usually linked to summer dressing, Beatrice showcased her style credentials by pairing it with a standout clutch that perfectly injected a dose of seasonal sophistication into the look.

She paired it with the 'Silver Rainbow Glitter Perspex Penelope' clutch bag by British luxury shoe and accessories brand, Charlotte Olympia. The clutch featured a block rainbow design across the front and the brand's signature spider-shaped fastening.

Beatrice's Charlotte Olympia clutch is perfect for summer

The elegant clutch hailing from the brand's 2017 collection is perfect for injecting a touch of colour into any outfit. Thanks to its rainbow design featuring hues of red, blue, green, orange, yellow and pink, it is truly a versatile piece that will pair with any outfit.

Whether pairing it with a glamorous, glittery dress like Beatrice for maximum glamour, or adding a statement touch to a classic white suit or 'jeans and a nice top', a dopamine-inducing bag with plenty of colour is guaranteed to enrich every aesthetic.

What is dopamine dressing?

"Dopamine dressing is a rebellion against the mundane," explains H! Fashion's Tania Leslau, "It’s your inner child playing dress-up but with the power of a grown-up’s credit card. As dangerous as that may seem, the act of dressing joyfully is a form of self-care. A one-way ticket to banking a better day."

Princess Beatrice does summer dressing like no other. From her latest double pinstripe moment at Wimbledon to her on-trend butter yellow look at this year's Royal Ascot - she's the definition of a style muse.