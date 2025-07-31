Jennifer Lopez just put leg-lengthening stilettos back on the fashion map

Jennifer Lopez has forever been a style muse in her own right, and one of the reasons we love her is because following trends isn't her sartorial bread butter - whatever she likes, she wears.

Her latest look is no exception. Currently globetrotting on her Up All Night tour, the 56-year-old has temporarily swapped film sets for the stage, returning to her R'n'B roots.





The I'm Real singer shared some behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram strutting across the stage prior to a show.

Most people, who knew they were going to be dancing around in heels for over two hours straight that evening, would opt for comfort when warming up their vocal cords and loosening their limbs - but not JLo.

In true Jenny From The Block style, she wore a three-quarter-sleeved blouse tucked into an ultra-elegant pleated skirt. The pièce de résistance was a pair of sky-scraping tan-hued strappy stiletto heels that she walked in as if they were slippers.

Over recent years, fashionistas have favoured comfort with their footwear, with the likes of kitten heels, chunky loafers and of course, a plethora of flats.

"Stilettos are a love-hate relationship in footwear form - an artful blend of pain, power, and peril. They’re the shoes that make you taller, more poised, and often a little unsteady, like a fabulous giraffe on roller skates. It’s a glide or go over situation," says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau.

© Getty Images She's long been a champion of leg-lengthening stillettos

"Bar the odd Christmas party, stilettos are becoming increasingly absent. Women are opting for low heels with high impact, as evidenced by recent fashion week sightings and celebrity outings."

Whilst Jennifer often injects a touch of trend-led style into her looks, she always keeps her signature JLo edge, and leg-lengthening stilettos have long been a favourite of hers.

So, 90s-coded kitten heels or city-strolling ballet flats aren't your thing, take a leaf out of JLo's book and dust off a pair of classic sky-scrapers...