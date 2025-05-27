Jennifer Lopez's sultry cut-out dress is bang on-trend for SS25

After the 2025 American Music Awards on Sunday, Jennifer Lopez is the name lingering on the lips of music fans and fashion lovers alike, after her showstopping performance and not one, but eight outfit changes.

Despite wearing a slew of daring outfits that put chesty cut-outs back on the sartorial map for the spring/summer season, one incredible dress in particular has gone to the top of our moodboards for occasions this spring/summer.

She oozed chic in a mocha-hued maxi dress from Italian fashion label Defaïence. The brand was founded in 2021 by Nicola Bacchilega, an innovative fashion designer who merges his background in ceramic sculpture with haute couture.JLo’s stunning piece featured dramatic cut-outs that reached to the midriff, and oversized circular metal hardware that added a touch of glamour to the neckline and the waist.

© WireImage Jennifer Lopez oozed sultry glamour at the American Music Awards 2025

The halterneck silhouette draped into an etheral floor-sweeping skirt with a thigh-high slit, combining a sultry touch with goddess glamour. A pair of gold platform heels and her sleek, straight hair completed her daring yet elegant statement-making red carpet look.

Jennifer’s airy dress is perfect for the summer months - ultra-chic, lightweight and effortlessly glamorous. What’s more, the minimalistic colourway is bang on trend for SS25.

© Penske Media via Getty Images The host's stunning dress was from Italian fashion house Defaience

At the end of 2024, colour wheel wizard Pantone announced that its Colour of the Year for 2025 was Pantone 17-1230, also known as ‘mocha mousse.’

“The tone is a velvety blend of chocolate and coffee, radiating sweet richness and subtle luxury that the ‘Clean Girls’ among us are set to pounce on. Set to dominate both sartorial and interior trends of 2025, ‘Mocha Mousse’ is a versatile choice for all to toy with,” says H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau.

© Imaxtree Hermès SS25 © Imaxtree Stella McCartney SS25

“Several houses have jumped the gun, having already incorporated the colour into previous collections. Alexander McQueen, Acne Studios, Stella McCartney, Victoria Beckham, Isabel Marant and Hermès, to name a few - in their spring/summer 2025 collections alone.”

It’s typical of Jennifer Lopez to wear a look that was sultry, chic and glamorous, but also completely on trend for this season.