Jennifer Lopez's ab-baring birthday top is so Y2K JLo-coded

On Thursday, Hollywood icon, RnB royalty and certified style maven Jennifer Lopez rang in her 56th birthday - and naturally, she did it in total JLo fashion.

A trailblazer since her Jenny from the Block era, the mother-of-two has long set the tone for 90s and early Y2K style: think Timberland boots, oversized hoops and ultra-cropped tops worn with lashings of It-girl confidence. And this week, she reminded us she’s still an It-girl.

To mark the occasion, the multihyphenate star shared an Instagram post unveiling a collaboration with LA-based cafe LaLaLa Kind Cafe, which describes itself as "a cafe with a purpose of hiring foster youth + normalizing kindness". Together, they launched the JLO Birthday Cake Latte - a sweet (literally) tribute to her big day and her latest single, Birthday. (We do love a maximalist self-celebratory girlie .)

© @ICA Jennifer Lopez shared a sweet post to mark her 56th birthday

Her look? A masterclass in elevated casualwear. JLo wore a cream turtleneck crop top - effortlessly chic with a subtle nod to her early aughts aesthetic - teamed with relaxed, high-waisted ripped jeans in a soft denim wash and her signature platform UGGs.

© Chad Salvador A pair of UGGs amped up the nostalgia

The sculpted knit silhouette felt fresh yet familiar - echoing her iconic belly-baring looks from the late 90s, while feeling sophisticated and grown-up in all the right ways. It's giving Jenny from the block 2.0 - still serving confidence, but with a refined, mature twist.

Crop tops remain one of her wardrobe staples even in 2025. Over the Fourth of July weekend, she embraced laid-back glamour in a ribbed beige crop and high-rise jeans, while for the Othello Broadway premiere, she took things to dramatic new heights in a sculpted crop and floor-sweeping skirt from Zuhair Murad’s Fall 2024 collection.

Three decades on, she’s still rewriting the rules of red carpet and off-duty dressing. And we love her for it.