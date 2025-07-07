Jennifer Lopez's casual crop top moment is the summer style inspo we needed

While some celebrities go all out for the Fourth of July - think stars-and-stripes prints, red-white-and-blue everything, and full-blown patriotic glam - Jennifer Lopez opted for a refreshingly laid-back approach to this year’s Independence Day celebrations.

The multi-hyphenate star has opted for laid-back glamour for the occasion over recent years, proving that sometimes, less really is more.

Jenny from the block took to Instagram to share content from her celebrations (which consisted of her eating lots of cupcakes - the perfect day if you ask us), and wish her 247m followers a happy Fourth of July, wearing a simple strappy ribbed beige crop top, paired with light wash, high-waisted jeans.

© Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez shared selfies from her Fourth of July celebrations on Instagram

Her understated crop is a summer must-have. Whether styling like JLo with a simple pair of jeans, a statement mini skirt and ballet flats or white floaty trousers and sandals, the piece is completely versatile and effortlessly cool.

Giving her look an added touch of chic, she wore a gold personalised necklace that read 'Jennifer' and a pair of ginormous gold hoop earrings - a style synonymous with her Y2K R'n'B girlie fashion agenda.

She also brought the glamour with her luxurious hairstyle. Styled by renowned celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin, she opted to wear her caramel-toned hair with effortless, beachy waves that cascaded past her shoulders. With a centre parting and smooth yet voluminous finish, the look struck the perfect balance between relaxed and polished - ideal for a casual-chic summer celebration.

© Jennifer Lopez She wore a simple beige crop top and light-wash jeans

Bringing the same vibes with her make-up agenda, she opted for a sun-kissed finish with a soft, dewy highlight, a hint of summer shimmer on her eyelids and a subtle mauve-pink lipstick with a glossy sheen.

Jennifer often showcases her penchant for relaxed chic on Independence Day. Last year, she oozed Hamptons mom chic in a short-sleeved shirt complete with lace trims, gentle puff sleeves and a vintage cornflower blue and sage green floral print. She paired it with some high-waisted beige trousers, a pair of tan-toned flip flops and a straw fedora hat.