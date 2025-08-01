Brad Pitt’s checkerboard trousers were not what we expected to see this summer

King of cool and style savant Brad Pitt is back in business. Not that he ever left, of course, just that the Academy Award winner has returned to set for the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood sequel - written (but not directed) by Quentin Tarantino.

On Thursday, the 61-year-old was spotted in Los Angeles, shooting a scene for the project titled The Adventures of Cliff Booth.

His costume didn’t disappoint. The actor sported a classic white T-shirt paired with some oversized cargo-style trousers, featuring an eye-catching checkerboard print in white and grey colourways.

© GC Images Brad Pitt is seen on the set of The Adventures Of Cliff Booth in checkerboard print trousers

His look was elevated by a fresh new buzzcut and a pair of aviator sunglasses - the silhouette famously beloved by both the actor and fictional stuntman Cliff.

Only a few days ago did we see Brad slip back into his character’s signature costume - a mustard yellow Hawaiian shirt dotted with florals teamed with some blue jeans. A mass of feathery blonde locks with voluminous Seventies-style bangs made for a rather unexpected hair transformation.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood received critical acclaim upon release

The actor was papped standing outside the iconic Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles - an arthouse theatre owned by Tarantino himself. The venue has now been transformed into a time capsule of 1970s Hollywood, complete with vintage movie posters, including one for Richard Pryor’s Which Way Is Up?, hinting at a 1977 setting for the cinematic spectacle.

Following Mr Pitt’s much-deserved Oscar win for his portrayal of the laid-back stuntman in the 2019 original, fans are elated to see the star return to set. The actor reportedly revived the project after it was shelved by Tarantino - and helped secure a home for it at Netflix. The streaming giant is said to have paid a cool $20 million for Tarantino’s unused script, which will be brought to life by director David Fincher.

The recipient of ten nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, the first film follows the story of fading TV actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his loyal stunt double Cliff Booth as they navigate a rapidly changing Hollywood in 1969. As their paths cross with rising star Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) and members of the Manson Family, fiction collides with history in a reimagining of a dark chapter in pop culture.