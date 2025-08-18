Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Simone Ashley's butter yellow sheer mini skirt and crop top combo is utterly elite
The actress donned the cutest set to watch her first NFL game alongside her best friend Ciara on Sunday

Simone Ashley attends the "F1: The Movie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 23, 2025 in London, England© WireImage
Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
If there’s one thing we know to be true in this world, it's that we can always count on It-Brit actress Simone Ashley to serve up a heatwave ensemble. 

The Bridgerton star made a strong case for a matching co-ord over the weekend to experience her first-ever American football game, and as expected, she went down the Taylor Swift spectating style route. 

Posting to her Instagram on Sunday, Simone shared a selection of wholesome snaps, captioning the post “First time at an American football game!! Good vibes - …all the questions. thank you for bringing me along C.” 

Simone Ashley poses in a mini skirt and crop top at a NFL game© @simoneashley
Simone was all smiles to experience her first NFL game

For the sporty occasion, Simone called on Diesel to kit her out in a buttery yellow matching moment. Settling on the brands ‘Nylon mini skirt with Heraldic print’ and ‘Nylon T-shirt with Heraldic print’, the 30-year-old proved that fashion never takes a backseat, even to watch 96 men go head to head on the pitch. 

The dainty yet decadent ensemble consisted of asymmetrical hemlines and touches of sheer accents - the perfect combo for a scorching summer's day. 

To fight the humidity frizz that comes with being a curly girl, Simone wore her long brunette locks up in a voluminous ponytail, allowing all emphasis to be on her simple gold hoop earrings. 

Accessories-wise, Simone added a set of black sunglasses and an ultra-cute white bag, which she wore tucked under one arm. 

Simone Ashley and Ciara take a selfie in the back of a car© @simoneashley
Simone and Ciara travelled to the game in style

Simone was in good company to watch her first-ever game, her singer/songwriter friend Ciara organising the whole ordeal. 

Simone Ashley and Ciara pose for a snap at dinner© @simoneashley
Talk about BFF goals

After the match, in which the New York Giants won 31-12 over the New York Jets, the best friends treated themselves to a celebratory dinner, Simone sharing a Lady and the Tramp-style spaghetti snap. 

If you were ever stuck for what to wear to a sporting event this season, let it be known that you never have to forgo your fashion instincts to fit in, just look at Simone Ashley and her micro mini set. 

