Simone Ashley just wore Taylor Swift’s kookiest dress - and it’s a total serve

Unless you’ve been living under a rock (or failing to keep meticulously up-to-date with our articles), then you will be well-aware that filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is underway.

Earlier this week, both Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep hit the streets of New York in the name of cinema, reprising their retrospective roles of Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly for the onscreen comeback.

Making for a fresh addition to the A-lister cast was none other than Simone Ashley, who has officially traded in her regency gowns in favour or something a little more contemporary.

© GC Images Simone Ashley is seen on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in Monse

The former Bridgeton actress was pictured on set in Manhattan, strolling down the street in a look that was oh-so familiar.

The 30-year-old slipped into Monse’s Harness Tapestry Dress, complete with a mini silhouette, a painterly landscape depicting a winterly panoramic countryside, dotted with sweeping hills, pale blue skies and ghostly pine trees, all portrayed in a Renaissance style. Raw trim hemlines and a leather harness with buckle detailing added a touch of grit to the $990 garment.

The statement piece was layered over a crisp white shirt, adding a structured appeal to Simone’s city-chic attire. A pair of black knee-high socks teamed with some patent, point-toe heels made for a modish match - perfect for channelling in-office glamour.

© Getty Taylor Swift arrives to a NYFW after party at Electric Lady Studio in 2024

If Simone’s dress looks familiar, then we commend you on your eye for style. The one-and-only Taylor Swift was spotted in the same look back in September 2024, while en route to a New York Fashion Week party in Greenwich Village.

The globally-celebrated popstar upped the ante by styling the dress with a pair of buttery smooth leather knee-high boots and the matching coat - which neatly leaned into the aesthetic of her widely-coveted Folklore album.

She wore her blonde hair down loose and opted for a natural beauty blend - allowing all eyes to fall on her whimsical mini that's headed for the movies.