Simone Ashley's sheer polkadot dress is a fashion girl's take on the LBD

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, you’ll know that the humble polka dot print has made its way back into the fashion sphere, this time with vengeance.

From skimpy itty-bitty bikinis worn by Kaia Gerber and Kylie Jenner, to Elsa Hosk's micro mini shorts and matching jacket combo. Even the royals are on board, with Queen Letizia of Spain stepping out just days ago in a drop waist midi option.

The latest It-Girl to champion the style sphere's most favoured summer print and give it a high-fashion overhaul is none other than Bridgerton’s Kate Sharma, or as we know her, Simone Ashley.

The It-Brit shared a selection of holiday snaps to her Instagram account on Monday night, letting fans in on the behind-the-scenes of her recent life spent frolicking in New York.

© @simoneashley The 30-year-old perfected both the sheer dress and polka dot trend in one look

Included in the mix, and the one that caught our fashion-obsessed eye, was her slinky sheer maxi option from cool-girl go-to, Réalisation Par.

The dreamy dress, titled ‘The Esmé’, features an adorable ruffle trim neckline, spaghetti straps and is made from a fabric the trending brand likes to call ‘Devoré Spot' - which is basically a black sheer textile adorned with tiny velvet spots.

Simone wore the see-through look over a basic black lingerie set, nailing the sheer dress trend to utter perfection.

Adding to the sun-soaking-approved ensemble, Simone styled her £230 dress with a pair of sleek black sunglasses, a set of silver hoop earrings and a lime green crochet tote bag, which added a much-needed vibrant colour pop.

© @simoneashley This isn't the first time Simone has worn polka dots this summer. She donned a mini option in Barcelona back in June

Polka dot print is set to stick around for the summer, H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau explained that the funky style is “endlessly adaptable, hence their longevity in the trends cycle.”

If you thought you’d missed the mark on securing a dotty delight for yourself, fear not, as it's clearly not too late to don dots for SS25.