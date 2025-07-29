Simone Ashley’s zebra print co-ord is her most daring look yet

Not everyone could get away with wearing a zebra print co-ord - but then again, not everyone is Simone Ashley.

The actress has been living it up in New York, making the most of momentary breaks from filming The Devil Wears Prada 2.

On Monday, the 30-year-old shared her latest look for all to covet - slipping into Miaou’s matching Harley Capri Pants and Mikaela Top. The sleek set featured an unmissable zebra print design, elevated by the top’s 50s-inspired halterneck silhouette and the knee-grazing trousers that are oh-so on trend.

© @simoneashley The actress wore a matching set by cult brand Miaou

The set, which currently retails for £275 online, further showcased sweet bow detailing in the centre of the top, adding a coquettish twist to the Y2K ensemble.

Simone wore hers styled with some black point-toe heels with matching buckle embellishments, opting for a sizable leather shoulder bag to house her everyday essentials.

The actress wore her raven curls down loose, shielding her face with a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses for a Hollywood touch.

© Getty Images Naomi Campbell in zebra print on the catwalk at the Gianni Versace Haute Couture Summer 1996 launch

Zebra print has long captivated the style set. A design championed by the likes of Versace, Giambattista Valli, Arise and arguably most notably Dolce & Gabbana, the exotic animal-inspired pattern exudes unapologetic flair.

The print gained relevance in the homeware space too, with faux zebra print hydes becoming a popular rug choice for those wanting to inject their space with Y2K aesthetics.

Clearly, Simone isn't afraid to make a sartorial statement - and neither is her latest onscreen character. Spotted on set last week, the star slipped into Monse’s Harness Tapestry Dress, complete with a mini silhouette, a painterly landscape depicting a winterly panoramic countryside, dotted with sweeping hills, pale blue skies and ghostly pine trees, all portrayed in a Renaissance style. Raw trim hemlines and a leather harness with buckle detailing added a touch of grit to the $990 garment.

Taylor Swift was spotted in the same look back in September 2024, while en route to a New York Fashion Week party in Greenwich Village.