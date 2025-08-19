Millie Bobby Brown schools us on how to style track pants and Crocs the cool-girl way

When it comes to comfy clothes that look chicer than chic, Millie Bobby Brown’s wardrobe is filled to the brim.

When she’s not donning designer at lavish events, more often than not, the 21-year-old actress and entrepreneur can be found sporting cosy combos from her namesake fashion label, Florence by Mills.

However, her most recent look combines both of the above.

Sharing a three-image carousel post to her Instagram on Monday night, the Stranger Things star schooled us in how to elevate comfortable basics.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie captioned the post "Making cozy iconic" and we can't help but agree

Donning a purple-toned tank top with a khaki green ruffle bubble hem from fan favourite fashion brand PH5 and a set of soft and sporty lilac trackpants from her own brand, Millie proved enviable ensembles needn’t be luxe and lavish.

If you’re a fan of Millie, you’ll know that when she does get glam, she goes all out. For makeup, she opted for a glowing skin base, a touch of rosy pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, a bold brow and a lick of dewy lipstick.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie added a pair of drop pearl earrings to complete the look

For hair, she wore her brunette bob out in a middle part with loose curls.

To complete the ultimate weekend look, Millie styled her purple combo with a pair of socks in the same dusty lavender shade and a pair of the new Crocs Cozzzy clogs. The fuzzy slippers also feature a selection of crystal and pearl embellishments on the heel piece, elevating them to be a cultivated fashion statement.

If you’re a fan of Millie and her endeavours, you’ll likely already know that last week she was announced as the official face of the new Crocs range, spotted styling an array of products in the brand's official promotional snaps.

Though we’re sad to be saying adieu to the summer season, Autumn couldn’t come soon enough for those ready to style cosy comforts like Millie.