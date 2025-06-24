Millie Bobby Brown's lacy lingerie gown is a romantic style statement

Date night is arguably the most fun and flirty occasion to get dressed for, as the options are quite literally endless.

Do you keep things sleek like Hailey Bieber and opt for a black blazer mini dress, and tights? Or, do you go all out and lean into the risque sheer dress trend like Dua Lipa did over the weekend?

When it comes to date night dressing, the world is quite literally your oyster and the most recent stylish celeb to join the charge is Millie Bobby Brown.

Sharing a selection of mirror selfie snaps to her Instagram on Sunday night, the It-brit turned heads in quite possibly her most daring look to date.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie's sparkling wedding ring made the ultimate accessory

For the occasion, Millie turned to every fashion lover's favourite brand, For Love and Lemons, styling the fittingly named blush pink Florence Gown.

Crafted from 100% silk, the £665 ruffled maxi style is a femme fatale moment like no other, featuring a plunging cowl neckline and a removable sequin underwire bra, which is designed to be on show.

© @milliebobbybrown Pink blush continues to reign supreme in the beauty sphere

The Stranger Things star wore her brunette locks up in a messy side part bun style, the ultimate accent to complement her evening look. As the cherry on top of the dreamy date night look, Millie opted for a Sabrina Carpenter amount of vibrant pink blush to match her ruffled moment.

© @bellahadid Name a cuter bestie duo?

Lingerie, which is designed to be seen, has been topping the trend charts recently, with Bella Hadid and her best friend Devon Lee Carlson posing for a selection of stylish snaps in ultra-cute babydoll mini dresses.

Not long before that, Kylie Jenner styled a red satin bra and mini skirt combo from her recent Khy collection to celebrate the launch of the brand's collaboration collection at an intimate dinner event.

Three of the world's most stylish names championing a date-night trend is far from a coincidence; thus, it’s only a matter of time before it takes over the fashion realm.

Watch this space…