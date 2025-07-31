Millie Bobby Brown just accessorised her workout wear with a nostalgic Y2K necklace

At this point, when a relic from the past comes back into fashion, we shouldn’t be surprised.

Though many resurgences for SS25 were not our bingo cards (we’re looking at you capri pants), Millie Bobby Brown’s Y2K elastic choker necklace has to take the cake for most bizarre.

The 21-year-old actress and entrepreneur took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to post a selection of promotional snaps from her most recent shoot with Essentia Water.

© @milliebobbybrown The sporty photoshoot also looked high-fashion

In the images shared, Millie can be seen donning a sleek black sports bra with white trim from Los Angeles-based activewear brand Splits59, and a set of matching high-rise workout leggings.

In true It-Girl fashion, Millie made sure to accessorise her morning yoga look with a few outfit additions, with one in particular tugging on our nostalgic late 90s heart strings.

Opting for a tattoo net black choker necklace, which, if you were a 90s or 2010s teen, you’ll be all too familiar with. The elasticated plastic style was all the rage way back when, sported by celebrities, including Hilary Duff, on red carpets and in iconic shows like Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

© @milliebobbybrown Could this be the next major accessory trend for SS25?

To complement the daring necklace choice, Millie also added a selection of rings and a pair of small gold huggie hoops- the perfect style choice considering her brown locks were scooped up into a slick back ponytail.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Stranger Things star has championed a major Y2k-inspired fashion trend and fuelled its popularity in the zeitgeist. Her favourite sunglasses at the moment are an oval-shaped micro option while her holiday bikini options include Elle Woods-approved sequins.

If our calculations are correct (and they usually are), this won’t be the last time we see the archival tattoo necklace on a famed face this year. Watch this space...