Millie Bobby Brown matched her lipstick to her sheer top, and the result is peak It-Girl

When it comes to multifaceted talent, Millie Bobby Brown has it all.

Aside from being an award-winning actress, the 21-year-old It-Brit is also an animal activist, beauty mogul and fashion designer.

Though her schedule seems to be busier than ever, she still finds time to serve up outfit inspiration to those in need, and her latest look is perfect for summer.

© @florencebymills The vibrant outfit perfectly matched two of her new body and hair mists

Spotted promoting her fragrant body mists from her namesake beauty label, Florence by Mills, the Stranger Things star oozed vibrant seasonal dressing in a sheer vest top and jeans.

More often than not, Millie can usually be found sporting outfits from her own brand, an affordable fashion label designed to “fit your life - not the other way around. From sleep to street, each piece is made to be worn your way. Because nothing fits into just one box—and neither do you.”

However, on this occasion, she turned to Los Angeles-based brand, Simkhai, donning the Oakley Plisse Tank in candy pink. The pleated top currently retails online for £350.

© @florencebymills Millie's flawless skin was accented with a winged liner

Taking the laid-back look to all new heights, Millie opted for a full face of glam, matching her lip colour to her top perfectly. She also wore her hair slicked back in a middle-parted bun (a style loved by all) and left out a few strands to frame her face and draw attention to her gold hoop earrings.

Jeans and a cute top will forever be a failsafe option for when you just don’t know what to wear, championed by fashion A-listers, internet It-girls and those who are neither, time and time again.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie is often seen styling jeans for different occasions

Styling the combo couldn't be easier, as the beauty of a great pair of jeans is that they team well with almost anything - they don't compete for attention when it comes to puff sleeves, rhinestones or other fancier options, but are also the perfect teammate for something simpler like a crop top or sharp shirt, or in Millie's case, a sheer tank.

Dressing to impress needn’t be tricky or taxing, just take cues from Millie and match your lip to your shirt and add your comfiest pair of jeans.