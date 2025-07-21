Millie Bobby Brown's on-trend headband is a must-have in every summer wardrobe

Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram posts this season have been nothing short of a summer fashion Pinterest board.

The 21-year-old multihyphenate Gen-Z has gone from red carpet cute (during her early Stranger Things days) to a serious fashion muse.

Over the weekend, she shared an image 'dump' of memorable moments from her summer, and one of her accessories is a must-have for SS25.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie's preppy outfit was complete with the chicest blue gingham headband

In her carousel captioned 'helluva summer thus far', the British superstar wore a white polo shirt paired with a navy knit sling over her shoulders. Adding to the preppiness of her ensemble, she paired it with a bright blue gingham headband that oozed cute.

Picnic-perfect gingham is the ultimate summer pattern that stands the test of the convoluted trend cycles season after season.

In 2025, It-girls are putting a fashion-forward spin on the trend - from Sofia Richie's matching blouse and bandana set from Hunza G, to Olivia Rodrigo's incredible archival Ralph Lauren red dress she wore to the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

© Getty Olivia Rodrigo wore archival Ralph Lauren on day three of Wimbledon 2025 © @sofiarichiegrainge Sofia Richie wore the coolest matching blouse and bandana set by Hunza G

"For decades, the checked print has been used to convey femininity across all facets of fashion, from film to street style," says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau.

"Brigitte Bardot gave the print bridal credit in the 1950s, famously saying ‘I do’ in candy pink checks that went down in the fashion history books. Princess Diana’s gingham capri pants marked a new chapter for royal regalia, while today, muses such as Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa continue to champion the design for all to see and covet.

"With its timeless allure, gingham has graced the runways of Prada, Carolina Herrera, and Molly Goddard - evolving from picnic-chic to punk across the years.

"Cutting edge designers, including Acne Studios, Vivienne Westwood, and Comme Des Garçons, have incorporated deconstructed gingham into their latest collections, subverting the traditional check and, in turn, redefining the meaning of modern femininity."