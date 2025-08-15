Why Millie Bobby Brown's strapless bridesmaids outfit is so on-trend for 2025

Wedding bells are ringing once again for multihyphenate Gen-Z star Millie Bobby Brown.

In 2024, the Stranger Things actress walked down the aisle to marry her husband, model, actor, and son of Jon Bon Jovi - Jake Bongiovi. Now, she’s returned to wedding dressing once more, this time swapping her bridal whites for 'something blue' as she stepped into the role of bridesmaid at her sister Paige’s wedding - and her entire outfit is so on-trend for 2025.

Millie stunned in a soft powder-blue strapless gown, complete with a sweetheart neckline and a whimsical scarf draped over her shoulders. The figure-skimming silhouette featured a thigh-high slit, adding a modern edge to the romantic design. She paired the look with white open-toe mules adorned with delicate bow detailing, and finished with dainty gold hoop earrings.

There’s plenty of style inspiration to take from Millie’s effortlessly chic ensemble.

Hues of light blue dominated the SS25 runways, with brands including Stella McCartney, Chanel, and Ganni showcasing dreamy variations of the shade in their collections.

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Ganni SS25

This season has also proved that scarves needn’t be reserved for winter warmth. In bridal fashion, chiffon scarves like Millie’s have been making their way down the aisle, adding subtle elegance to all kinds of dress silhouettes. On the street style front, we’ve seen neckerchiefs styled in endlessly inventive ways - tied cowboy-style around the neck, worn as headscarves, wrapped around the waist, and even daringly knotted into makeshift tops.

White accessories, once considered a potential fashion faux pas, have been given a fresh lease of life thanks to brands like Tod’s, Victoria Beckham, and Michael Kors. From classic court shoes to cool-girl loafers, bridal-white footwear is firmly back on the fashion map.

© Getty Images Tod's SS25

So, whether you're looking for bridesmaid style inspo or fresh street style ideas, look no further than Millie's latest look.