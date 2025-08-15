Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Millie Bobby Brown's strapless bridesmaids outfit is so on-trend for 2025
The Stranger Things star's wedding look is providing inspiration for all occasions, from wedding dressing to street style ensembles

millie bobby brown wearing black dress with floral ornaments© Getty Images for Netflix
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayFashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Wedding bells are ringing once again for multihyphenate Gen-Z star Millie Bobby Brown.

In 2024, the Stranger Things actress walked down the aisle to marry her husband, model, actor, and son of Jon Bon Jovi - Jake Bongiovi. Now, she’s returned to wedding dressing once more, this time swapping her bridal whites for 'something blue' as she stepped into the role of bridesmaid at her sister Paige’s wedding - and her entire outfit is so on-trend for 2025.

Millie stunned in a soft powder-blue strapless gown, complete with a sweetheart neckline and a whimsical scarf draped over her shoulders. The figure-skimming silhouette featured a thigh-high slit, adding a modern edge to the romantic design. She paired the look with white open-toe mules adorned with delicate bow detailing, and finished with dainty gold hoop earrings.

There’s plenty of style inspiration to take from Millie’s effortlessly chic ensemble.

Hues of light blue dominated the SS25 runways, with brands including Stella McCartney, Chanel, and Ganni showcasing dreamy variations of the shade in their collections.

A model walks the runway during the Ganni Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Ganni SS25

This season has also proved that scarves needn’t be reserved for winter warmth. In bridal fashion, chiffon scarves like Millie’s have been making their way down the aisle, adding subtle elegance to all kinds of dress silhouettes. On the street style front, we’ve seen neckerchiefs styled in endlessly inventive ways - tied cowboy-style around the neck, worn as headscarves, wrapped around the waist, and even daringly knotted into makeshift tops.

White accessories, once considered a potential fashion faux pas, have been given a fresh lease of life thanks to brands like Tod’s, Victoria Beckham, and Michael Kors. From classic court shoes to cool-girl loafers, bridal-white footwear is firmly back on the fashion map.

A model walks the runway at the Tod's fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 20, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Tod's SS25

So, whether you're looking for bridesmaid style inspo or fresh street style ideas, look no further than Millie's latest look.

