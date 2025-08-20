Skirt trousers are going to be the biggest trend for AW25 - here’s all the options our Style Editor is shopping now

That’s it, I’m pulling my Style Editor card and coining skirt trousers the next big thing in autumnal dressing.

Unsure what a skirt trouser is? Basically, it's exactly what it says on the tin and is technically a trouser and skirt hybrid, which perfects both form and function.

All in all, the silhouette is the ultimate answer to those (myself included) not willing to give up the mini. midi or maxi skirt, just because the temperatures begin to drop. It quite literally is the best of both worlds.

© @elsahosk Elsa Hosk recently styled a black pair with heels and a plain white tee

Current adoptees to the trend include Queen's of all things seriously chic, Elsa Hosk and Kaia Gerber, while cult favourite brands including Sandy Liang, TOTEME and Paloma Wool have included them in past and present collections.

© Launchmetrics Bottega sent a seriously cool style down its S25 runway © Launchmetrics Even the cool-guys are wearing Paloma Wool skirt-trousers

Do you need more convincing?

I thought not. If you want to get ahead of the curve, here are my favourite options to shop now before they sell out.

Sasha Wrap Pant Ruby New Zealand-based brand Ruby is known for their trousers, so rest assured these options will fit like an absolute glove. Made from a polyester/rayon blend, these wide leg lovers will drape beautifully and would look amazing with a pointed-toe pump. £147.00 AT RUBY

Khaki Lawn Skirt Cargo Pant Collina Strada Possibly the coolest pair of skirt trousers my eyes have ever seen, these cargo hybrids in dusty camel are cool-girl approved. Style with combat boots, tabi flats or even flip flops (when the weather permits) and wait for the compliments to roll in. £349.00 AT COLLINA STRADA

Layered Skirt Trousers TOTEME Part of Toteme's latest collection (I told you they were trending), these black options are made from 100% wool, meaning they will keep you cosy in colder months, whilst also being overly durable. £420.00 AT FARFETCH

Brayden Pant Bayse Constructed in the chicest tone of ash grey, these trouser/skirt options are high-waisted, oversized and utterly on trend. Perfect for office days, off-site meetings and everything in between. £127.00 AT BAYSE

Low-Waisted Cupro Pants Paloma Wool Paloma Wool is the best to ever do it, and that's just a fact. If you fancy yourself a maximalist who loves a vibrant colour, these light green options are made from comfortable, stretchy cupro fabric, perfect for when the dinner menu involves three or more courses - IYKYK. £160.00 AT PALOMA WOOL

Fluid Wrap-Front Trousers COS A pop of pink never hurt anyone, in fact, I have it on good authority that it improves the moods of those wearing the shade - please don't request where, who or how I know this. Made from 100% TENCEL™ Lyocell, these COS options are perfectly tailored to ensure they go with everything. £115.00 AT COS

How we chose:

Price: Many cult-adored designer pairs retail well beyond the £1,000 mark, but splashing out isn't always an option. We've selected the best of this season's hottest styles, and they all under £500.

Many cult-adored designer pairs retail well beyond the £1,000 mark, but splashing out isn't always an option. We've selected the best of this season's hottest styles, and they all under £500. Style: All products included in this round-up fit the skirt-trouser brief.

