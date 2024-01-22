'Jeans and a nice top': 10 outfits to inspire you

Picture this - it’s Friday night, and you’ve spent all day working, counting down the minutes till 5 o’clock because you’ve got a dinner date with the gals that’s been planned for well over a month. You open your wardrobe for something to wear, but alas, there isn’t a single item of clothing you’d put near your body, you revert to the girl's group chat to see what everyone else is planning on. Within moments three of your pals respond with a simple "jeans and a nice top." Nothing more, nothing less. Simple, elegant and achievable.

If you’ve ever been in the previously stated predicament (don’t lie, we all have) then you know all too well that said jeans and a cute top are harder to style than you might think. Fear not, I’ve done the research so you don’t have to.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Hails is the queen of the 'jeans and a cute top' combo

Are "Jeans and a Nice Top" in for 2024?

Rather a silly question because jeans and a nice top are forever and always on trend. Over the last few years, baggier silhouettes have been championing the streetwear scene, however, skinny styles and balloon cuts have been making a comeback.

Scroll on for 10 ways to elevate your "jeans and a nice top" ensemble, inspired by those most stylish....

With a biker jacket:

© BG020/Bauer-Griffin Kendall opted for a pop of canary yellow

If your destination of choice is somewhere cool and casual, then you can absolutely get away with a well-fitting pair of jeans, a plain tee and a funky biker jacket. Kendall Jenner proved that pairing the ensemble with a pair of sunglasses, your go-to side bag and black boots elevates the look into ‘It’ girl territory.

With a white shirt:

© Gotham Sofia Richie rocks a white shirt with Chanel pumps in New York

It kind of goes without saying that adding a oversized white button down to basically any look instantly makes it chic. I love how Sofia chose to sport a pair of baggy blue jeans, with a loose white shirt and Chanel two-tone pumps. I love the proportions on this look.

With a bold boot:

© MEGA A bold boot can really save any outfit

Adding a pop of colour or pattern to your jeans and top combo can turn it from something traditionally boring into something tastefully and thoughtfully styled. Emily Ratajkowski chose to style a simple black baby tee and blue jeans with a pair of bold-coloured boots, instantly making the outfit look intentional and ready for a date night.

With a blazer:

© MEGA Now that's what I call a jeans and cute top combo!

If in doubt add a blazer. The simple addition of a structured blazer will make your jeans and top outfit appropriate for any occasion as well as adding a much-needed layer of warmth. Bella Hadid recently styled a pair of blue skinny jeans with a black blazer, a bold belt, a v-neck blue top with denim accents, a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings, black sunglasses and a chain shoulder bag.

With a pair of oversized earrings:

© Edward Berthelot Emilie Joseph spiced up denim with a pair of bejewelled Isabel Marant earrings

If you’ve got the base of your outfit down-packed but feel it’s lacking a little something something, then a bold earring is your BFF. The bigger and sparklier the better.

With a micro bag and heels...

© Edward Berthelot Darja Barannik made jeans and heels feel oh-so modern

Although I stipulated that tiny bags are 'out' for 2024, I can’t help but feel that when paired with a denim and chic top look like these ones Darja Barannik has so perfectly styled, they look cuter than ever. Adding a micro bag to any outfit can instantly turn it into a going-out ensemble because where else would you take such an impractical bag? I also think that the key to this outfit looking so chic is the choice of jeans. When perfectly baggy they offer a modern contrast against the luxe element of a stiletto, the ‘fit looks put together and sexy.

Turn the top into a dress:

© The Hapa Blonde Rita channelled her in JLo with this 'fit

Technically this doesn't sit within the jeans and a cute top sphere, but this look is just too good not to include. Rita Ora paired her classic blue jeans with a lace-trimmed slip dress and a chunky cropped jacket. I love the idea of wearing dresses over jeans or trousers because it opens up your wardrobe options and gives you a whole new set of ingredients to work with.

With a bomber jacket and loafers:

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Hailey Bieber would surely approve of this look

Now that we’re smack bang in the middle of the cold season, it's more essential than ever to keep cosy. I love how Elsa Hosk styled her blue jeans and simple top combo, adding a cosy puffer jacket and a pair of sturdy loafers. If you’re in need of an extra layer, pop a pair of tights under your jeans.

With oversized faux-fur:

© Streetstyleshooters Annabel Rosendahl wearing a green faux fur teddy jacket by Onar paired with a green sweater by Loulou Studios and grey flared jean by Acne

One of the biggest trends right now is obnoxiously large, oversized faux-fur jackets, so why not lean right in and spice up your simple ensemble with a larger-than-life layer? Dua Lipa perfectly proves that even a subtle pair of jeans and a top can be elevated into a luxury look with the right styling choices. I love how Dua opted for patent boots and a handbag in the same red wine hue.

Double Denim:

© Edward Berthelot Gabriella Berdugo wears a blue denim shirt and matching blue jeans from Wrangler

Coined the Canadian Tuxedo, double denim is a Y2K trend that never fails to serve. If you’re stuck for ideas on what to wear, just think to yourself, "add more denim." In my personal opinion, I don’t feel like the types of denim even have to match in texture or colour, in fact, the more mismatched the better as then it looks intentional.