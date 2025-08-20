Every single star spotted on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2: Anne Hathaway, Amelia Dimoldenberg & more

Filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is well underway - and those who have been eagerly awaiting the onscreen sequel are keeping their eyes firmly peeled for some new fashion to fuel their creative engines.

Unless you are a superior human and keep off social media altogether (kudos to you), you will have no doubt witnessed the endless stream of paparazzi snaps saturating your feeds.

Behind-the-scenes moments of the film spanning Meryl Streep’s crystal-encrusted Collina Strada water bottle to Anne Hathaway’s Chanel sandals have been leaked online - with fans divided over whether the press are offering them sneak peaks or unwanted spoilers.

No matter, we’ve already witnessed the return of the two aforementioned Hollywood heavyweights to the iconic New York set, which has also seen former cast members Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt reunite for the film.

There has also been a starry spattering of new faces joining the cast, with industry insiders from actors to models joining forces in the name of fashion.

Discover all the stars spotted on the set of the long-awaited movie so fae below - and brace for some surprises.

Every star spotted on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2:

© Getty Images Anne Hathaway One that doesn't come as a surprise whatsoever, Anne Hathaway is reprising her role of humble journalist Andy Sachs for the second innings of the style-savvy film. The actress has been spotted several times on set, sporting a myriad of looks from cool-girl waistcoats to date night dresses, Mondrian-inspired frocks and more.

© GC Images Meryl Streep Let's face it - there is no Devil Wears Prada without a touch of Priestly. Meryl Streep delighted fans as she returned to set, starring once again as the steely fashion editor who left us quaking in our Chanel boots.

© GC Images Stanley Tucci Gird your loins because here comes the man, the myth, the legend - Nigel. Stanley Tucci has been pictured on set several times, stepping back into the perfectly polished shoes of his beloved character.

© GC Images Emily Blunt Emily is back and better than ever. Since serving under Miranda, the British fashion assistant has enjoyed a career change - now working as a high‑powered luxury industry exec in the new film.

© Getty Images Simone Ashley New face alert! Making for a fresh addition to the A-lister cast is none other than Simone Ashley who has officially traded in her Bridgerton-inspired regency gowns in favour or something a little more contemporary.

© GC Images Sydney Sweeney The ever-enigmatic Sydney Sweeney was seen heading to the star-studded set - trying to conceal herself from the onslaught of flashing cameras. Bundled up in a hoodie and joggers, she made a dash for hair and makeup - leaving us to wonder when she'll crop up onscreen.

© GC Images Amelia Dimoldenberg One of the latest stars to join the illustrious cast, Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg made her mark in Manhattan, sporting a tiger-striped gown with halterneck detailing when hitting the set in style earlier this week.

© GC Images Calum Harper Model and TikTok star Calum Harper pulled his best pout while gracing the New York scene, donning a whimsical lace black top and navy satin trousers for the second innings of the iconic movie.

© GC Images Ashley Graham Ashley Graham was another major model spotted on the film's dazzling set, pictured here at a gala scene in an ethereal black ballgown.

© GC Images Ciara Singer Ciara was also in attendance at the fictional yet fashion-filled gala scene, donning a glamorous black ballgown complete with a raised neckline and a glistening bodice.

© GC Images Pauline Chalamet Pauline Chalamet, sister of Timothée, has been papped on set twice so far, once tapping into Tomato Girl Summer with a fruit-dotted skirt and a yellow cami top.