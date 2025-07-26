Anne Hathaway schools us on how to style white jeans for summer

Oh, we are so back.

Unless you’ve been taking a hiatus from the World Wide Web over the past two weeks, you’ll know that filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is well underway.

While it will be a while before we officially see our favourite former personal assistant, Andy Sachs, back on the big screen, for now, we get to lust over her looks while she’s spotted filming in the Big Apple.

Though it was never up for debate that Anne Hathaway's outfits are going to be anything less than chic in the movie sequel, her most recent option proves just how stylish she and her character really are.

Spotting running around NYC in a flustered fashion synonyms with her character, Anne can be seen perfecting one of the trickiest garments to style - a pair of white jeans.

© GC Images Andy Sachs is chicer than ever in the new film

Opting for a total colourblocking look, Anne (or should we say Andy) styled a pair of barrel style jeans with a plain white, drop tail white tee.

© GC Images A touch of chunky jewellery is always a good idea

The simple combo was elevated into a high-fashion affair thanks to a selection of statement accessories. Around her neck she donned a chunky silver metal and pearl necklace, while on her feet she decided on a statement pair of Prada Mohawk Leather pumps - a fitting choice considering the occasion.

© GC Images The Coach Metropolitan Briefcase is the ultimate office bag

Slung over her shoulder, Anne took to the Coach archive to select the ultimate fashion-girl work bag, settling on a vintage leather Metropolitan Briefcase.

© GC Images Anne's character is the epitome of 'chaotic but make it chic'

White jeans have forever been a fan favourite amongst those most stylish, loved by the likes of Bella Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Hailey Bieber; however, styling them to perfection (and avoiding any form of spillage) is trickier than you might think.

Because of their stark colouring, white jeans can be tricky to master. Colour palette stalwarts such as navy, camel, and black all work well, or as Anne so effortlessly proves, a colourblocking moment of all white is chicer than ever.