Gird your loins! Meryl Streep returns to The Devil Wears Prada 2 set in must-see look

Hoist on the designer heels and grab the Prada Spazzelato because Meryl Streep is officially back in the Runway office.

On Wednesday, the Academy Award-winning actress was spotted on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in New York, stepping back into her role of the fearsome Miranda Priestly.

Naturally, the Hollywood veteran’s costume didn’t disappoint. The 76-year-old slipped into a belted chestnut-hued pencil skirt that fell just below the knee, paired with a radiant violet shirt complete with a stiff collar, which was coolly layered under a loose trench coat in a fawn colourway.

© GC Images The Oscar winner was spotted on the set of Devil Wears Prada 2

A pair of patent, tan-toned heels with a rounded toe effortlessly complemented the ensemble, which was elevated by the character’s trademark black-out sunglasses and metallic stud earrings.

The renaissance of Miranda’s iconic coiff delighted onlookers - an elegant silver bob with a sharp side parting that exuded Old Hollywood glamour.

© GC Images The beloved thespian is returning to her iconic role

One unexpected component of the look materialised in the form of a pink, crystal-clad water bottle - hinting that the steely magazine editor may be leaning into Gen Z trends for the latest instalment of the beloved film.

And, Meryl isn’t the only one that has returned to the set. The formidable Anne Hathaway is officially reprising her role of New York journalist Andy Sachs for film - which kicked off production in the Big Apple earlier this week.

Pictured on set on Monday, the star stepped out in chunky black sandals, some light-wash boyfriend blue jeans, a simple white tank top and blacked-out shades with an unbuttoned monochrome waistcoat coolly slung over her shoulders.

The fellow Oscar winner later confirmed her return to the role online, sharing a clip of herself on TikTok sporting that iconic cerulean blue jumper while brushing her teeth. She teasingly captioned the video: “Heading to werk #dwp2,” going makeup-free for the candid snippet.