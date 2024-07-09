The Devil Wears Prada 2: Everything you need to know about the fashion fuelled reboot

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



No, you didn’t accidentally inhale exhaust fumes while on your morning commute, The Devil Wears Prada is officially confirmed for a sequel and both Emily and Miranda are set to return to the Runway office.

Fans of the comedy-drama have been quick to comment on the news, however many have voiced their concern due to many reboots of iconic shows and films (we’re looking at you Gossip Girl) that have failed to live up to their predecessor.

© Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo Both Andy and Miranda shaped a generation of fashion obsessives

Luckily for DWP fanatics, the project is in the very safe hands of famed and celebrated screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, who is responsible for the first film, as well as 27 Dresses and Morning Glory.

Who will star in the sequel?

© Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo We're in for a slew of new Miranda Priestly ensembles

There have been hesitant whispers about the sequel for a few years now, however many of those rumours were put to bed back in 2022 when Andy Sachs, better known as Anne Hathaway, crushed hundreds of thousands of Devil Wears Prada fans hearts while being interviewed on the View, revealing that a sequel to the famed 2006 flick would be extremely “tempting” however extremely unlikely. She continued to fantasise about a reboot, adding “It is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee and she’s somewhere in Europe and then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who’s at a restaurant. It’s tempting, but I don’t think it’s going to happen. They could relaunch it, find some new people and do it.”

At this point in time there’s no confirmation on whether or not Anne will retract her 2022 statement and join Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, both of whom have confirmed their roles, but we can’t help but hope, pray and perform a friendly séance in the hopes that her arm can be twisted.

What is the reboot about?

© Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo Andy walked so every other fashion assistant could run

Unfortunately, Disney has declined to comment on the status of said reboot, leaving little info on the storyline, character development and everything in between. However, according to Puck, the new flick will follow Miranda Priestly who is trying to navigate "the dystopian post-aughts realities of the magazine business" while Emily Charlton, takes on a new role as a "high-powered executive at a Kering or LVMH-style luxury group.”

So dear readers, go forth and perform said aforementioned séance in the comfort of your own home and pray that the full cast will return to make fashion movie magic once again.