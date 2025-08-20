Who is model and TikTok star Calum Harper?

Every so often, a model makes the leap into acting - a well-trodden path for Britain’s brightest exports, from Cara Delevingne and Adwoa Aboah to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Now, Calum Harper looks set to follow suit. On Monday, the flame-haired rising star was spotted on the New York set of The Devil Wears Prada 2, cutting a striking figure in a black lace top and navy satin trousers as he filmed scenes for the hotly anticipated sequel.

But who exactly is fashion’s newest leading man? Already a TikTok sensation with over two million followers across Instagram and TikTok, often collaborating with industry confidant Kit Price, Calum pairs his charmingly giddy persona with serious fashion credentials.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2020, he has fronted campaigns and walked for luxury powerhouses including Gucci, Karl Lagerfeld, Hermès, Zegna, MGSM, Diesel and Tommy Hilfiger, cementing his place as one of the industry’s most exciting new faces.

The 22-year-old Gloucestershire native quickly ascended up the fashion ranks after the pandemic, trading in a business management degree in Cardiff for drama school in London. He soon signed with his mother agent Menace Model Management, bolstering his online presence by regularly documenting his day-to-day life as a working model via social media.

His sneak peeks into London life, from chaotic castings to catwalks, have earned him a loyal following, keen to know more about the weird and wonderful life of a successful male model.

© WWD via Getty Images Calum Harper and Kit Price at the Dior Homme fashion show during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall 2025

And it seems that the only way is up for the star. 2025 has proved to be a fruitful year for the muse, who attended celebrity-studded bashes from the Oscars to Gucci garden parties. Campaigns for Vogue, Schön! and Man About Town pepper his CV, which only continues to expand - and with fashionable force.

With razor-sharp cheekbones and a mischievous charm, Calum Harper is fast carving out his own lane in fashion and beyond. Watch this space.