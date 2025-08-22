Dua Lipa’s recent holiday wardrobe consists of mini camo shorts and a shell-button itsy bitsy bikini

At this point, when isn’t Dua Lipa on holiday?

Despite being overly jealous of the amount of time she spends beachside, one upside of her being OOO all of the time is that she's constantly serving up summer style inspiration.

Spending some downtime with her fiancé, Callum Turner, in Jamaica, Dua made sure to only pack swimwear styles that would have fashion lovers in a chokehold.

© @dualipa Dua's bikini wardrobe is unmatched

Included in the mix was a simple white string bikini combo, adorned with delicate shimmery shell buttons. The dreamy two-piece is from Cielle, a Barcelona-based brand founded by twin sisters back in 2023.

Dua donned the itsy-bitsy silhouette to catch up on some reading for her Service95 Book Club.

© @dualipa Dua's red reading glasses made the look even more stylish

To accessorise her tanning look, Dua added a set of chunky gold cuff bracelets, her go-to watch, a diamond bangle, a selection of rings and a pair of hoop earrings. Let’s also not forget her red reading glasses.

© @dualipa Dua loves a mini short

Next on the list for holiday items we are most definitely going to buy was a pair of micro mini camo print booty shorts. Dua wore the ultra skimpy shorts over her shell button bikini bottoms, and added a crisp white linen over shirt, a stack of necklaces and a vibrant yellow bag - talk about beach ready.

If you thought the two aforementioned ensembles were enough to keep your moodboards up to date and healthy, think again.

© @dualipa Dua and Callum really are couple goals

To go snorkelling in the crystal clear waters with her beau, Dua sported a brown and white polka dot bikini set, complete with dusty blue trim from Australian brand, With Jéan.

If these three looks weren’t enough for your fashion-obsessed brain, fear not, because the chances of the award-winning global pop-star setting sail for another holiday sometime soon are very much on the cards.

Stay tuned for all the enviable ensembles likely to come soon.