Dua Lipa just dropped new bikini photos - meaning summer is officially in full swing

Will Dua Lipa ever return from holiday? Well, given her endless stream of photographic evidence that she is simply having just too much fun, we wouldn't be surprised if not.

The singer is making the most of the last few of her twenties, jetting off alongside beau Callum Turner to various European hotspots in search of some high summer sun.

Naturally, her wardrobe has been an endless source of seasonal style inspiration - which the 29-year-old has so generously documented on social media for all to coo over.

© @dualipa Dua Lipa owns a plethora of SS25-approved polka dot bikinis

Bikinis never fail to form the foundation of her suitcase, with the star debuting an array of brand new sets from crystal-studded halternecks to contrast trim cords over the past month or so. Yet, it’s clear to see which trend has dominated her swimwear arsenal this summer - the SS25-approved polka dot print.

Undoubtedly the season’s hottest design (it is, quite literally, everywhere), polka dots have emerged as a must-have look in the celebrity style sphere.

Dua took to Instagram in a double dose of polka-dot perfection - one bikini with a white backdrop sprinkled with petite black dots, the other reversing the palette with a black backdrop dusted in dainty white ones. Same same, but different.

© @dualipa The star joined husband-to-be Callum Turner on holiday

Earlier this month, Dua was once again pictured holidaying by the Italian ocean, sporting the Juni Bikini from With Jéan. The monochrome piece was a polka dot dream, complete with a classic halterneck silhouette that made for a highly flattering fit, sweet contrast lace trims and tie-up detailing.

Her new beach-ready bikinis have only cemented the print’s number one spot as summer’s hottest trend, with the European style set embracing the retro design en masse. From midi skirts to backless dresses, the print has adorned the uniforms of cool-girls across the globe - including Kaia Gerber, Jackie Apostel, Amelia Dimoldenberg and Rita Ora.

Similarly, Kylie Jenner stepped out for an Italian staycay sporting a polka dot ensemble - capri pants and a matching bikini. To polish off the look, she opted for minimalist black flip-flops and a trusty tote bag. The whole ensemble whispered off-duty heiress.