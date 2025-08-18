Dua Lipa has the perfect Y2K It-girl moment in chainmail cut-out dress

Well, if you're going to kickstart your 30th birthday celebrations in custom cut-out Jacquemus, the follow up ensembles had better be absolutely elite.

Luckily, global pop sensation Dua Lipa got the memo, and stunned us all in the most incredible sparkling dress with utterly daring cut outs as the happy festivities continue.

Taking to Instagram to share yet another set of seriously stunning pics, Dua sported an incredible chainmail dress - a Y2K classic complete with a handkerchief hem (another favourite from the early 00s.)

© @dualipa Dua Lipa looking stunning in GCDS

Teamed with lashings of jewellery (courtesy of Tiffany & Co) and some seriously covetable fish earrings, this was a super stylish birthday moment.

The dress in question is by GCDS, whose bombastic designs are a fresh and modern take on the decade that has roared back into fashion with aplomb.

© @dualipa Dua Lipa's 30th birthday celebrations continue

Dua captioned the snap: "my bestie made me a killer dress for another perfect night... everyone say thank you Giuliiiiiii," referring to GCDS founder and creative director Giuliano Calza who also shared pics of the pop princess, captioned: "Happy Birthday to THE Princess. I love dreaming, creating, living with you."

Beyond the dress, this birthday marks the culmination of a golden summer for Dua. Over the past few months, she has treated fans not only to her incredible music, thanks to a world tour - but also to glimpses of her incredible jet-set lifestyle.

© @dualipa Dua Lipa is currently on holiday with her fiancé Callum Turner

From sun-drenched holidays in Ibiza and Greece to tranquil escapes along the Italian coast, Dua has spent the season in top-notch style, rounding out the summer months with an epic birthday.

Also spotted in Dua's birthday snaps is of course, her fiancé Callum Turner.

Rumours started swirling that the pair had gotten engaged last Christmas when Dua was spotted with a ring on her finger, and she happily confirmed the news earlier this year.