Dua Lipa kickstarts her 30th birthday celebrations in the most daring cut-out dress we've ever seen
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Dua Lipa kickstarts her 30th birthday celebrations in the most daring cut-out dress we've ever seen

Let's face it, it's Dua Lipa's summer and we're just living in it

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
There's one thing for certain, we definitely didn't look this good on our most recent birthday celebrations.

Global pop sensation Dua Lipa shared a series of snaps that kickstarted her birthday celebrations in utter style, wearing one of the best (and most daring) dresses we've seen this year. 

The pop icon turns 30 on 22 August so naturally is having a prolonged celebration (as every person should), starting with a jaunt to a Mediterranean paradise with her family, friends and of course, fiancé Callum Turner.

She captioned the snap: "Early birthday celebrations on my favourite island with my favourite people wearing the most gorgeous dress Simon made for me...I can't bloody wait for 30!!!!"

Dua is perched on a stone platform, arms lifted above her head in a moment of unguarded confidence. The sea stretches endlessly behind her, the sapphire expanse broken only by the gentle curves of green-draped hills. The gown, now fully visible from the side, reveals its meticulous Jacquemus tailoring — textured white fabric draped in a column form, the cut-outs flashing at just the right angles. Here, she is both statuesque and alive with movement, embodying the kinetic energy of summer itself.© @dualipa
Dua Lipa looking incredible in Jacquemus

The Simon she mentions? Well it's only bloomin' Simon Porte Jacquemus, the founder of his eponymous label, known for their playful proportions, clean lines and sun-soaked sensuality. 

Quite simply, the creations are top of every cool-girl's wishlist the world over. 

The dress in question? Well take a look for yourself...

Dua wears a shimmering open-back dress, standing at the edge of an infinity pool. The crystalline water mirrors the midday sky, while distant rolling hills soften into the horizon. Her long, wet, jet-black hair cascades down her spine, amplifying the sensual minimalism of the dress. The gown’s high neckline sweeps down into a daring open back, while sharp cut-outs at the hip create a sculptural silhouette. Gold rings and delicate ear cuffs catch the sunlight, offering just enough glint to frame her bronzed skin.© @dualipa
Cheeky! If only we looked as good as Dua Lipa on holiday

We're well used to a cut out or two this summer (which has celebrated the skimpier side of things - see the onslaught of string bikinis on stars such as Emily Ratajkowski and Kylie Jenner as evidence), but this white number ramps the drama up a notch or two.

Dua Lipa and fiancé Callum Turner embrace in a beach club surrounded by other diners. Callum wears a blue and white striped shirt and sunglasses© @dualipa
Dua Lipa and fiancé Callum Turner

There are cut outs, and then there's what we can only refer to as the backless side-bum cut out. Unusual, daring and absolutely popstar approved. 

Dua Lips poses in her cut out dress against a white wall, arms raised to show off her silver jewellery© @dualipa
Dua Lips looks scorching hot on holiday

This isn't Dua's first dalliance with Jacquemus, she has worn the French designer's creations for many red carpet appearances, music video moments and fashion week attendances. This custom commission feels like the cherry on the top of the cake. 

Jacquemus commented on her post: "Love you ma chérie" and our jealousy just reached fever pitch. 

Callum Turner kisses Dua Lipa in a restaurant surrounded by trees. Callum wears a blue and white striped shirt with sunglasses© @dualipa
Lovebirds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

The pop icon is quite simply having an absolutely sensational summer, and is currently in the middle of a knockout world tour (and finds time to pop to the pub for a boogie after performances, what a legend.)

Plus she got engaged to British actor Callum Turner and whenever we spot the pair together, they look gloriously in love and like they're having a jolly good time. Congrats Dua. 

