Dua Lipa kickstarts her 30th birthday celebrations in the most daring cut-out dress we've ever seen

There's one thing for certain, we definitely didn't look this good on our most recent birthday celebrations.

Global pop sensation Dua Lipa shared a series of snaps that kickstarted her birthday celebrations in utter style, wearing one of the best (and most daring) dresses we've seen this year.

The pop icon turns 30 on 22 August so naturally is having a prolonged celebration (as every person should), starting with a jaunt to a Mediterranean paradise with her family, friends and of course, fiancé Callum Turner.

She captioned the snap: "Early birthday celebrations on my favourite island with my favourite people wearing the most gorgeous dress Simon made for me...I can't bloody wait for 30!!!!"

© @dualipa Dua Lipa looking incredible in Jacquemus

The Simon she mentions? Well it's only bloomin' Simon Porte Jacquemus, the founder of his eponymous label, known for their playful proportions, clean lines and sun-soaked sensuality.

Quite simply, the creations are top of every cool-girl's wishlist the world over.

The dress in question? Well take a look for yourself...

© @dualipa Cheeky! If only we looked as good as Dua Lipa on holiday

We're well used to a cut out or two this summer (which has celebrated the skimpier side of things - see the onslaught of string bikinis on stars such as Emily Ratajkowski and Kylie Jenner as evidence), but this white number ramps the drama up a notch or two.

© @dualipa Dua Lipa and fiancé Callum Turner

There are cut outs, and then there's what we can only refer to as the backless side-bum cut out. Unusual, daring and absolutely popstar approved.

© @dualipa Dua Lips looks scorching hot on holiday

This isn't Dua's first dalliance with Jacquemus, she has worn the French designer's creations for many red carpet appearances, music video moments and fashion week attendances. This custom commission feels like the cherry on the top of the cake.

Jacquemus commented on her post: "Love you ma chérie" and our jealousy just reached fever pitch.

© @dualipa Lovebirds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

The pop icon is quite simply having an absolutely sensational summer, and is currently in the middle of a knockout world tour (and finds time to pop to the pub for a boogie after performances, what a legend.)

Plus she got engaged to British actor Callum Turner and whenever we spot the pair together, they look gloriously in love and like they're having a jolly good time. Congrats Dua.