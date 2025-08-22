Dua Lipa's 30 best ever looks in honour of her 30th birthday

It can't be stressed hard enough that Dua Lipa is having an utterly sensational summer.

The global pop icon is in the middle of a knockout world tour and has managed to squeeze in several holidays with her fiancé Callum Turner to glorious destinations like Italy, Greece and Ibiza.

And the Radical Optimism singer has cause to be celebrating, as on August 22 she celebrates her 30th birthday.

Dua was signed to a record label all the way back in 2014 but and it was her smash hit New Rules that properly placed her on the map as pop's most exciting up-and-coming star.

Since then she has bagged many Brit Awards and Grammys, and headlined the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury. She also won a Guinness World Record for the most tickets sold for a live concert Studio 2054 event in 2020.

So to celebrate the global pop sensation and style icon, let's take a look back at Dua Lipa's 30th best ever looks...

Dua Lipa's 30 best looks to mark her 30th birthday:

1/ 30 © Samir Hussein/WireImage Barbie Premiere, 2023 Of course, only a hot shade of pink would do for the Barbie premiere, and this chainmail beauty was from Versace's Pre-Fall 2023 collection. Sublime.

2/ 30 © FilmMagic Grammy Awards, 2022 Hold your breath, fashion fans - this is a glorious archive moment with Dua sporting a beloved vintage Versace moment in a bondage inspired dress from its AW92 collection.

3/ 30 © Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Met Gala, 2019 Dua has had some unbelievable Met Gala moments, so a special shout out to her 2019 appearance where the theme was Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion. Dua looked bang on the money in custom Atelier Versace.

4/ 30 © Getty Images for amfAR amfAR Gala, 2019 For the 26th annual amfAR Gala taking place at the famous Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cannes, Dua opted for this show-stopping Valentino Couture gown featuring swathes of rippling tulle.

5/ 30 © Getty Images for The Recording A Grammy Awards, 2021 Dua sported another custom Atelier Versace number to the 2021 Grammys. The chainmail beauty paid homage to one of Y2K's most beloved motifs - the butterfly.

6/ 30 © Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma LuisaViaRoma for Unicef Party, 2021 Another day, another chainmail dress for Dua! This apple green glory was courtesy of Stella McCartney from their SS22 collection. We adore the contrasting hot pink earrings.

7/ 30 © Getty Images Simon Porte Jacquemus' Wedding, 2022 When you're best pals with the one of the coolest fashion designers in the world, it's only natural you would wear something absolutely spectacular to their nuptials. Simon Porte Jacquemus married Marco Maestri in Charleval, France and Dua wore this incredible sheer white dress, from Jacquemus, naturally.

8/ 30 © FilmMagic, Barbie Premiere, 2023 Dua also attended the World premiere of the Barbie movie in Los Angeles and opted for a sparkling and sheer number by Bottega Veneta teamed with Tiffany & Co. jewellery.

9/ 30 © Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Brit Awards, 2018 Back in the day, Dua loved a frothy princess moment and this pale pink gown with black bow detail, sported to the Brit Awards in 2018 is a perfect examples. This cute confectionary inspired number is by Giambattista Valli.

10/ 30 © Getty Images 50th Chaplin Award Gala, 2025 For a fancy event at New York City’s Lincoln Center, Dua opted for a crochet number with spectacular jewellery by, of course, Schiaparelli, from their AW25 collection.

11/ 30 © Getty Images for The Recording A Grammy Awards, 2024 Another day, another bombastic chainmail gown for Dua. This spectacular deep silver gown is custom Courrèges, teamed with Tiffany & Co. jewellery and Jimmy Choo shoes.

12/ 30 © Getty Images Met Gala, 2024 The theme for the 2024 Met Gala was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and Dua plumped for vampy Marc Jacobs for the fancy Metropolitan Museum soireé.

13/ 30 © Getty Images for TIME Time 100 Gala, 2024 For the Time 100 Gala in New York, Dua wore romantic custom Chanel, inspired by the undeniable style icon Jane Birkin, in a dress she wore back in 1969.

14/ 30 © WireImage Argylle Premiere, 2024 We adore Dua's hair this length and the rich red hue she has dabbled in over the years. For the premiere of Argylle (a film in which she had a starring role), she opted for a strapless Gucci gown covered in sequins.

15/ 30 © Getty Images Schiaparelli Show, 2025 A silhouette like this can only mean one thing - Schiaparelli. Dua looked sensational in this structured, keyhole cut out gown for the beloved label's haute couture show earlier this year.

16/ 30 © Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Brit Awards, 2021 A proper Amy Winehouse moment for the 2021 Brit Awards in London. The yellow mini dress is a custom Vivienne Westwood (clock the signature corset silhouettes and mega platforms.)

17/ 30 © Getty Images Radical Optimism Tour, 2025 It would be remiss not to mention Dua's on-stage looks which are often as sensational as her red carpet gowns. Having a patriotic moment in red, white and blue in Liverpool.



18/ 30 © Getty Images Capri, 2024 Oh to be swanning around in Capri wearing this divine holiday ensemble by Jacquemus. We're obsessed with the pairing of sky blue and deep red.

19/ 30 © Samir Hussein/WireImage Glastonbury 2024. Another cracker of an on stage ensemble, this time sported as she headlined the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury. This sensational two-piece is courtesy of Versace.

20/ 30 © Getty Images American Music Awards, 2019 This Barbie moment is courtesy of Miu Miu. We love the contrast of the slippery pink silk, red velvet and clashing emerald jewellery.

21/ 30 © Getty Images for MTV MTV EMAs, 2019 Matching the backing board at an event? Great work Dua, and we're big fans of this cobalt blue oversized blazer dress, teamed with sheer tights and satin blue ankle boots.

22/ 30 © Getty Images Golden Globe Awards, 2024 Another Schiaparelli moment that oozes pure drama and was inspired by Elsa Schiaparelli's collaboration with artist Salvador Dali. Dua teamed the incredible gown with Tiffany & Co. jewellery.

23/ 30 © Getty Images Met Gala, 2023 Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty was the theme for the 2023 Met Gala and Dua looked beautiful in vintage Chanel (naturally) from the French fashion house's 1992 collections.

24/ 30 © GC Images New York, 2023 Even just walking down the street, Dua looks heaps cooler than the rest of us. This top-to-toe croc leather ensemble oozes 80s New York energy.

25/ 30 © Getty Images Los Angeles, 2022 A rare tailoring moment for Dua that proves she looks sensational in just about anything. This gorgeous grey slouchy oversized suit is by The Attico.

26/ 30 © Getty Images Pre Grammy Gala, 2024 Not just your ordinary coat! This is a statement coat that looks so good, when you arrive to parties, you won't want to take it off. The jacket is from Valentino's SS24 Couture collection.

27/ 30 © GC Images New York City, 2022 Double denim? Pah, we're backing Dua's petition for quadruple denim teamed with lashings of sparkles at once!

28/ 30 © WireImage, Mnet Asian Music Awards, 2019 Another sparkling Barbie moment, and let's take a moment for that glorious blonde LOB (long bob.) This candy coloured mini dress is by Versace.

29/ 30 © Getty Images for MTV MTV EMAs, 2019 Cheeky! Another raucous on stage ensemble, at the MTV EMAs, where Dua opted for a bodysuit by Mugler.