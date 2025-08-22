Sydney Sweeney looks unrecognisable in retro summer frock

What springs to mind when pondering Sydney Sweeney’s style? Baby tees? Sculpting jeans? Miu Miu mini skirts?

All of the above are valid answers - yet one silhouette we did not expect to see the actress sport this season just cropped up on her Instagram feed.

On Friday, the 27-year-old shared some behind-the-scenes film of her 2024 onscreen project Eden. Directed by Ron Howard, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and follows the true story of several European settlers who arrive on the Galápagos’ Floreana Island after World War I.

In the snaps shared by the star on social media, fans could glimpse Sydney's unexpected yet timely look. She slipped into a 1940s-style frock, complete with a modest, longline silhouette, a collared V-neckline, short sleeves, a ruched waistband, frontal button-down detailing and a pale blue polka dot print - all features reminiscent of post-war fashion.

The retro piece was complemented by a pair of patent brown Mary Janes with subtle heel detailing and silver buckles, in addition to a brunette updo and minimal makeup blend.

Sydney posed for the image on the beach of the movie set, captioning the post: “eden by director @realronhoward.”

© @sydneysweeney The actress donned polka dots for the post-war film

Other images in the carousel depicted the star kicking back in leggings and hoodie, joined by fellow cast members including Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl, Felix Kammerer, Toby Wallace and Richard Roxburgh.

Production for the film took place between the isolated Galápagos Islands and the Australian Gold Coast and was released to mix views from the critics.

1940s style was directly influenced by the effects of World War 1. Unlike the 1950s, which spotlighted contemporary female silhouettes courtesy of Dior’s iconic ‘New Look,’ the Forties favoured a more low-key aesthetic. Fabric rationing meant garments were modest, featuring simple silhouettes and minimal embellishment.

Functionality lay at the heart of the dress codes of the period, which saw detailing like smocking, shoulder pads and nipped-in waistbands take centre stage - all features incorporated into Sydney's costume for the film.