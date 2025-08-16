Sydney Sweeney braves low-rise boyfriend jeans amidst recent controversy

Sydney Sweeney is still down for dreamy denim - despite what the headlines may say.

On Friday, the Euphoria actress took to social media to share a carousel of cool-girl film photographs of a recent night out with friends.

For the after-hours event, she slipped into a classic white baby tee and a pair of low-rise boyfriend jeans, complete with a baggy silhouette and a traditional mid-wash, vintage-inspired finish. A pair of crisp white sneakers (a brave choice for a night spent under the club lights) completed her laid-back look.

Sydney wore her lengthy blonde locks down loose in tumbling mermaid waves, partially tied up in a casual yet feminine princess style. She armed herself with a microphone, taking part in a karaoke session with her exclusive inner circle.

The actress’ outfit choice piqued the interest of fashion followers - and not just because it epitomised off-duty chic.

Sydney recently starred in American Eagle’s summer 2025 denim campaign , which controversially leaned into a pun - “great jeans” versus “great genes.”

© American Eagle Sydney Sweeney for American Eagle

Critics condemned it as tone-deaf and suggestive of eugenics and white-supremacist ideals, given Sweeney’s cascading blonde hair and blue eyes.

The campaign, styled by Sydney’s trusty stylist Molly Dickson, sparked a social media firestorm, drawing comparisons to provocative 1980s Calvin Klein ads and prompting academic and activist backlash. Despite this, the controversy fuelled publicity, boosting the brand's stock and web traffic.

The beloved denim brand and muse Sydney defended the campaign as non-political, emphasising its denim focus and a charitable element tied to domestic violence awareness.

No matter, Sydney’s fans and friends still came out in support of her latest post. Her long-serving stylist commented: “Ab goals,” while another friend said: “Cuteee.” One particularly ardent fan even wrote (a tad dramatically): “I would go to war and die for you.”