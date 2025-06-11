Sydney Sweeney's cut-out princess dress is bang on-trend for SS25

On Tuesday, Hollywood's beloved blonde bombshell Sydney Sweeney stepped out in London for the British premiere of her upcoming thriller movie, Echo Valley.

As expected, the Euphoria actress's tour wardrobe (affectionately called a 'tour'drobe in the fashion sphere) has been nothing short of a fashion-forward masterclass.

For the premiere, over in a mildly warm yet quintessentially dull England, she oozed Princess glamour in a dress that is so on-trend for this spring/summer 2025 season.

© WireImage Sydney Sweeney stunned at the London premiere of "Echo Valley" in a cut-out Miu Miu gown

She looked every inch the movie star in a flowing, ethereal Cinderella-esque ice blue gown by Miu Miu, featuring a halter neckline with a daring keyhole cutout, off-the-shoulder draping, a cinched waist, and a romantic, pleated floor-length skirt with a train.

Whilst pastel hues of pink and yellow have been major trends this year, it's cool, eye-catching icy blue trends that hit the SS25 runways for the season.

© Getty Images Loewe SS25 © Getty Images Stella McCartney SS25

Paco Rabanne sashayed swathes of billowing blue material down the catwalk, Loewe stuck its signature playful edge on classic tailoring, and Stella McCartney incorporated icy turquoise tones with seventies-esque statement shoulder pads.

If you're in need of some ice queen inspiration for this season, the likes of Amal Clooney, Sienna Miller and Victoria Beckham have worn outfits in the past that are also perfect for this season.

© Getty Images Sienna Miller in 2009 © @dimitrishair Amal stunned in a Bach Mai ice blue dress

Prior to her Princess moment last night, Sydney stepped out in a showstopping strapless red ball gown with a plunging neckline by Vera Wang for the Echo Valley premiere in New York.

Her fiery crimson gown was a subversive take on method dressing. Often, actors lean into their on-screen characters for press screenings and premieres.

In the upcoming psychological thriller, Sydney plays the role of Claire Garrett - a troubled woman who turns up on her mother's doorstep covered in blood that isn't her own.

Whilst we're excited to watch the new AppleTV+ thriller, we are thoroughly enjoying the actress's impeccable premiere wardrobe.