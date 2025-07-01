Sydney Sweeney's sultry sheer lace dress is her best look of all time

Just last week, all eyes turned to Venice as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos married Lauren Sanchez in a lavish ceremony attended by a glittering guest list.

From Orlando Bloom to Queen Rania of Jordan and the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the city was filled to the brim with A-list glamour. Among the standout guests was Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, who delivered serious style moments throughout the celebrations, one of which may just be our favourite look of hers to date.

Styled by her go-to stylist Molly Dickson, she stunned in a show-stopping black lace gown by Galia Lahav. The custom dress featured a corseted bodice with sheer detailing and a dramatic, body-hugging silhouette that flared out into a tulle-trimmed hem. Equal parts romantic and sultry, it epitomised her signature style, exuding vintage glamour with a modern edge.

© Molly Dickson Sydney's incredible dress hailed from Galia Lahav

Speaking on the incredible fashion on display at the celebrations, H! Fashion's editor Natalie Salmon explained: "The couple’s three-day celebration kicked off with a candlelit welcome at the gothic Madonna dell'Orto church, followed by a stay fit for billionaires at the ultra-exclusive Aman Hotel, where 200 of the world’s most influential names are being hosted.

© Molly Dickson The Euphoria actress attended the Bezos wedding in Venica

"Held in the famously private gardens of San Giorgio Island, the ceremony itself remains out of bounds to the public, but the guestlist certainly doesn’t. With names like Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Queen Rania of Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ivanka Trump descending upon the floating city (many by private jet, naturally), this is less a wedding and more a high society summit.

"And with so much wealth, glamour and star power in one place, the fashion didn’t disappoint. From sweeping gowns to razor-sharp tailoring, the outfits seen so far are nothing short of spectacular. Whether stepping off water taxis or sweeping through candlelit receptions, these guests brought their sartorial A game to every moment."