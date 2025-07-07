Sydney Sweeney dazzles in £27k earrings for a casual day out

Sydney Sweeney never fails to capture attention with her iconic cool-girl coded style agenda.

The 27-year-old Hollywood bombshell has made her name as one of fashion's biggest icons of the moment, thanks to her impressive versatility. The definition of a style chameleon, she nails every aesthetic, from sheer lace black tie-approved dresses to unexpected shoe styling moments and plunging minis.

But her accessories arsenal is not to be overlooked. In her latest Instagram post, she proved the power of classic diamond earrings, donning a pair that cost an eyewatering £27,000.

© @sydneysweeney Sydney Sweeney wore a pair of £27,000 diamond earrings for a casual day out

The Euphoria actress took to Instagram to share images of herself with model Amélie Tremblay, lying down and relaxing on grass in quintessential A-list style - wearing an on-trend outfit and mega diamonds.

Sydney wore Brilliant Earth’s Perfect 4-Prong Diamond Stud Earrings, featuring around 4 carats of ethically sourced sparkle and set in 18K White Gold metal.

The fashion sphere is rife with statement jewellery right now - intricate shapes, dopamine-inducing colours and summer silhouettes (think lobsters, strawberries etc), but Sydney demonstrated perfectly why diamonds truly are a girl's best friend.

© @sydneysweeney She's fully embracing the lingerie summer trend

Describing the ethereal outfit she paired with her diamonds (the jewellery being the main attraction here), H! Fashion's Orion Scott explained that "her lingerie look oozed dainty fairy energy in a way the hardcore Tumblr obsessives of 2007 can appreciate.

"Leaning into the ‘less is more’ aesthetic, Sydney wore the ivory-toned mini, which featured an elasticated waist belt accent over a peach-toned one-piece swimsuit and not much else.

"Trading in her usual sleek, softly waved blowout for a messy, windswept style, Sydney left her long blonde locks out, her curtain bangs framing her career-defining face card."

She has been influencing our fashion wishlists all season long. From the incredible outfits she wore to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's star-studded wedding celebrations in Venice, to the cowgirlcore swimsuit we immediately added to our shopping carts, Sydney truly is the style muse of the moment.



