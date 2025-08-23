Dua Lipa's plunging backless beaded birthday dress is a milestone style statement

Happy Birthday wishes are in order for Dua Lipa, the award-winning singer, songwriter and performer, celebrating her 30th Birthday on Friday.

For the milestone occasion, Dua forwent a lavish party (because she already threw one last week) and kept things small and intimate with just her fiancé, Callum Turner, in attendance.

In true Dua fashion, the lavish dinner date called for an outfit to match, treating herself to a £3.9k dazzling beaded sheer dress from cool-girl fashion label, Mirror Palais.

© @dualipa The glamorous gown fitted Dua like a glove

The seriously sultry ensemble consisted of a plunging neckline and an open back, with the delicate burgundy-toned crochet-like fabric tying everything together.

© @dualipa 30 never looked so good

Described on the website as ‘not available anywhere else’, the Estrella Flora Gown was made for Dua and her 30th celebration.

Despite it being her birthday, Dua kept her glam minimal. Leaving her long brunette locks out in a voluminous middle part look - likely a style achieved by swimming in salty ocean water.

© @dualipa Her vibrant manicure and stack of rings completed the look

For makeup, she let her sunkissed glow do all the talking, settling on minimal coverage foundation and a good dose of her favourite rosy cheek blush.

Accessory-wise, Dua stacked a selection of gold bracelets and her beloved mini watch on one wrist, added a pair of chunky diamond earrings and left the rest of the talking to her giant engagement ring.

© @dualipa Dua and Callum really are couple goals

Dua and Callum are currently soaking up some alone time in Jamaica, Dua sharing a selection of snaps with the caption “last days of 29.”

Included in the holiday wardrobe was a vast selection of seriously enviable swimsuits, including a polka dot style, a white option covered in shell buttons and even a pair of tiny camo print shorts.

If there's one thing we know for certain, it’s that 30 never looked so good.