Bella Hadid's £40 gingham capri pants are the cutest thing you'll see all summer

Arguably the most popular trouser silhouette for SS25, capri pants are all the rage, and when you see Bella Hadid’s red and white gingham options, you’ll understand why.

We all know that everything the supermodel touches, wears, or even looks at turns to gold; her everyday style game is seriously unmatched.

Sharing a selection of photos to her Instagram on Sunday, the blonde bombshell celebrated an intimate matcha event with fans to celebrate the recent launch of her fifth Orebella fragrance, wearing the cutest outfit we’ve ever seen.

© @bellahadid Bella soaked up the sunshine outside of her event in LA

To match the red bottle of the Eternal Roots scent, Bella wore a plunging red halter neck tank top, a pair of low-rise gingham capri pants and a set of mesh red ballet flats.

More often than not, when a member of the fashion elite sports something enviable, it usually comes with a not-so-enviable price tag, leaving fans sobbing into their satin pillows.

Thankfully, our girl Bella is the definition of a gal's gal, her beloved gingham capri pants retailing for an affordable £40.

Bella’s particular below-the-knee cut-offs are the ‘Freda Gingham Swim Capri Trousers’ from cool-girl brand, Jaded London.

© @bellahadid Bella's whole look was cuter than cute

To tie the adorable look together, Bella wore her hair up in a side-parted slick back bun style, letting a few face-framing pieces shape her career-defining face card. For make-up, she kept things simple, settling on a glowing face base and a touch of dewy brown lipstick.

To accessorise, Bella added a pair of chunky gold hoops to her ears and slipped on a set of slim-lined brown oval sunglasses. - the ultimate It-girl concoction.

If you’ve been keeping up with Bella and her outfits, you’ll know that this isn’t the first time she’s styled the vibrant trousers.

© @bellahadid Bella can't get enough of the £40 capri's

Last week, she took to her social media account once again to show off her new fragrance baby, this time styling the red and white capris with a caramel-toned knitted off-the-shoulder crop top.

If you thought fashion’s favourite pants were only suitable for summer, think again, because Bella has proved they go with crop tops and knits.