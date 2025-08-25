Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bella Hadid's £40 gingham capri pants are the cutest thing you'll see all summer
Subscribe
Bella Hadid's £40 gingham capri pants are the cutest thing you'll see all summer

Bella Hadid's £40 gingham capri pants are the cutest thing you'll see all summer

The Orebella founder styled the affordable fashion favourite with the cutest halter-neck top

Bella Hadid attends the Orebella VIP launch party hosted by founder Bella Hadid at Sessions Arts Club on May 16, 2025 in London, England. © Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ore
Orion Scott
Orion ScottStyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Arguably the most popular trouser silhouette for SS25, capri pants are all the rage, and when you see Bella Hadid’s red and white gingham options, you’ll understand why. 

We all know that everything the supermodel touches, wears, or even looks at turns to gold; her everyday style game is seriously unmatched. 

Sharing a selection of photos to her Instagram on Sunday, the blonde bombshell celebrated an intimate matcha event with fans to celebrate the recent launch of her fifth Orebella fragrance, wearing the cutest outfit we’ve ever seen. 

Bella Hadid wears gingham capri pants and a red halter neck top © @bellahadid
Bella soaked up the sunshine outside of her event in LA

To match the red bottle of the Eternal Roots scent, Bella wore a plunging red halter neck tank top, a pair of low-rise gingham capri pants and a set of mesh red ballet flats. 

More often than not, when a member of the fashion elite sports something enviable, it usually comes with a not-so-enviable price tag, leaving fans sobbing into their satin pillows. 

Thankfully, our girl Bella is the definition of a gal's gal, her beloved gingham capri pants retailing for an affordable £40. 

Bella’s particular below-the-knee cut-offs are the ‘Freda Gingham Swim Capri Trousers’ from cool-girl brand, Jaded London. 

Bella Hadid wears gingham capri pants and a red halter neck top © @bellahadid
Bella's whole look was cuter than cute

To tie the adorable look together, Bella wore her hair up in a side-parted slick back bun style, letting a few face-framing pieces shape her career-defining face card.  For make-up, she kept things simple, settling on a glowing face base and a touch of dewy brown lipstick. 

To accessorise, Bella added a pair of chunky gold hoops to her ears and slipped on a set of slim-lined brown oval sunglasses. - the ultimate It-girl concoction. 

If you’ve been keeping up with Bella and her outfits, you’ll know that this isn’t the first time she’s styled the vibrant trousers. 

Bella Hadid poses in low-rise capri pants and a knitted crop top© @bellahadid
Bella can't get enough of the £40 capri's

Last week, she took to her social media account once again to show off her new fragrance baby, this time styling the red and white capris with a caramel-toned knitted off-the-shoulder crop top.

If you thought fashion’s favourite pants were only suitable for summer, think again, because Bella has proved they go with crop tops and knits. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More