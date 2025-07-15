Bella Hadid takes style cues from Kylie Jenner in micro booty short bikini

The past few weeks have been ripe with It-girls sporting their swimwear wardrobes.

From Kaia Gerber in her celeb-approved polka dot bikini to Sydney Sweeney's plunging suede one-piece and Kylie Jenner's extensive printed, studded and cutout collection, the style-sphere is giving us all the summer inspo.

Not one to be left off a trending ensemble list, Bella Hadid has entered the chat, championing a booty short bikini variation that's chicer than chic.

© @bellahadid Bella's bikini is unfortunately now sold out

Posing on a deck chair at home in Colorado, the supermodel and fragrance founder sported the ‘Genevieve Boy Shorts’ and ‘Paradise Halter Bikini Top’ from her sell-out collaboration collection with Frankies Bikinis.

The cutesy co-ord packs a major 'cottagecore' punch, thanks to the addition of red and white gingham trim on the top and a bow belt on the micro shorts.

© @bellahadid Bella really is that girl

In true cowgirl fashion, Bella styled the bikini with a large-brimmed cowboy hat and set of pigtails.

The 28-year-old also took the at-home photoshoot as an opportunity to promote a few of her own products. Perfectly placed in the sultry shots was her new phone case, made in partnership with Devon Lee Carlson’s brand Wild Flower Cases, as well as her fragrance brand Orebella.

Though itsy-bitsy and string bikini styles are reigning supreme this summer, micro short options are doing their best to become just as popular.

© @kyliejenner Kylie's studded bikini is set to be a major swimwear trend for SS25

Back in May, Kylie Jenner debuted a black and silver studded ensemble to frolic in the crystal clear waters of Turks and Caicos with her famous family.

Frankies Bikinis, founded by Bella Hadid’s childhood best friend, Francesca Aiello, is currently collecting all the It-girls like Pokémon to create collaboration collections.

© @kyliejenner Polkadots are the print of the season

Just last week, Kylie Jenner announced that her namesake fashion label Khy was bringing out a capsule of vibrantly hued and luxuriously printed bikini options.

If you’re still yet to find the perfect swimwear style to suit you, Bella and Kylie have proved that micro shorts are a great alternative to the classic skimpy style. Before long, they’ll be everywhere, just you wait…