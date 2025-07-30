Bella Hadid's affordable lace Mango dress is topping our wishlists

Bella Hadid’s wardrobe is one of the most coveted in the fashionscape. Saturated with archival Jean Paul Gaultier, John Galliano for Dior and Saint Laurent, her collection typically teeters towards the luxury end of the spectrum.

Yet, that’s not to say the model doesn't dabble in high street finds. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old was spotted enjoying a day out in Los Angeles, sporting a dreamy lace dress by Mango.

The longline piece features fine spaghetti straps, a romantic V-neck silhouette, vintage-inspired ghostly lace inserts and a cream colourway that blended cottagecore aesthetics with bohemian charm.

© Backgrid The model wore a lace-trimmed dress by Mango

She kept things cool and casual by hooking a brown leather Coach bag, complete with a hobo style, white accents and buckle detailing, over her left shoulder - housing her summer essentials with its spacious design.

A pair of faded brown leather cowboy boots nodded to her penchant for Western dress codes - a theme we’ve seen the model whole-heartedly embrace over the past few months.

A minimal makeup palette was complemented by a feathery, loose hairstyle, which allowed her freshly-dyed blonde locks to glimmer in the West Coast sunlight.

As for accessories? Bella played by the rule that less is more, shielding her face from the sun with some light-lensed oval sunglasses, a fine chain necklace dotted with a diamond stud and some thin hoop earrings - the ultimate cool-girl staple.

She later documented her look on social media while celebrating a friend’s pregnancy, crouching down to sweetly embrace the bump for a series of photographs. She captioned the sentimental post: “Celebrating my beautiful bestie @ally.aflalo and the tiniest new member of our clan, Baby Kraft. There’s nothing more sacred to me than the women in my life - and this woman right here is one of the most special. She’s been by my side through everything, and I would do anything (and fly anywhere!) for my Allykinz.”