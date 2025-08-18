Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid are all style goals in seriously chic summer dresses

Name a more iconic friend group than Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid? We will wait.

Proving just how utterly chic they all are, the famed face squad went all out to celebrate their bestie Bella Hadid’s newest Orebella fragrance release at an intimate garden party event in Los Angeles last week.

In true cool-girl fashion, each and every one of the It-Girls in attendance opted for a heatwave-approved occasionware ensemble.

© @diggzy Bella's look was the centre of attention and rightfully so

The hostess with the mostess and woman of the hour, Bella, opted for an ethereal cut-out, draped cream dress from Mirror Palais, which featured an open back and plunging neckline right down to her naval.

She wore her newly dyed blonde locks up in a messy bun, fixed with dainty red beaded flowers - a nod to her latest fragrance ETERNAL ROOTS, which is packaged in a dreamy deep red bottle.

Hailey Bieber leaned into fashion’s polkadot frenzy, styling a black and white skintight satin bustier dress from Dolce & Gabbana. The mother of one paired the dreamy midi with her signature middle-parted, slick-back hairstyle and a pair of chunky gold earrings.

© @bellahadid Kendall and Kylie looked like twins

As for the Jenner sisters, both opted for sleek, chic all-black outfits. Kendall, donning a strapless form-fitting maxi and Kylie sporting a strappy plunging cutout midi option.

Both sisters kept their jewellery minimal, Kendall adding a pair of black and gold circular stud earrings.

Bella’s new fragrance is the fifth scent to enter the Orebella family. In an earlier Instagram post, Bella described the flavour profile as “A woody, sweet, fruity skin parfum with so many fun layers you can really sink into. I love the juxtaposition of things that shouldn’t go together but somehow match perfectly. Yin and yang, perhaps.”

She followed on to explain her excitement behind the launch, “This one is nostalgia bottled as always a time capsule of joy, freedom, and innocence. I couldn’t have brought it to life without my dream team and all of you who believe in my vision. You make it possible for me to create magic.”