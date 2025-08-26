Maya Jama’s 10 best vintage looks from Pucci to Versace

Maya Jama has hit the sweet spot. The ITV host has effortlessly transcended the role of Love Island host to become one of fashion’s most sought-after darlings, dipping her toe into both the world of reality television and luxury fashion. With the help of her long-standing stylist Rhea Francois, the 31-year-old has cultivated a wardrobe that is simply to die for - saturated with the hottest labels on the market from David Koma to Cavalli and much more.

Her key to sartorial success? You may assume it lies in her ability to pluck coveted pieces fresh off the runway, but you’d be mistaken. Oh no, Maya’s one-way ticket to style stardom is all due to her penchant for vintage. The It-Brit’s archive is abuzz with vintage gems, sourced from all over the world. Be it Nineties Gianni Versace mini dresses, Pucci scarf prints or Dolce & Gabbana florals, Maya’s second hand selection knows no bounds.

The Bristol native has sported preloved on numerous occasions - from red carpet to villa and beyond. Naturally, this has cemented her status as a preloved style muse, with cool-girl vintage stores such as Studded Petals and One Of A Kind Archive kitting out her collection with rare one off pieces.

With searches for vintage clothing skyrocketing in recent months in reaction to the fastidious grip of fast fashion, there is no better time to analyse Maya’s preloved wardrobe. From Dior to D&G, discover Maya Jama’s best vintage looks below.

Maya Jama’s Best Vintage Looks:

Vintage Gucci For the 2025 final of Love Island, Maya cinched herself into a romantic red gown plucked from the Gucci archives. Sourced by Nordic Poetry and designed by Tom Ford for the Italian house, the dress featured the creative's signature sexy silhouette cut from a radiant shade of crimson.

© Corbis via Getty Images Vintage Versace For the 2024 EMAs, Maya took to the floor in a black dress hailing from Versace's spring/summer 1994 collection sourced by Studded Petals. The rare garment featured a streamlined fit, a sweetheart neckline, double strap detailing and safety pin embellishments - a Versace signature.

Vintage Dolce & Gabbana Maya dazzled in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana zebra print dress with the Italian house's signature lace-up detailing. The Y2K piece was sourced by Circa Vintage and featured a form-fitting silhouette and a bustier structure.

© @mayajama Vintage Pucci The host dazzled in a vintage Pucci mini dress during a London-based shopping trip, where she popped into cool-girl store Found & Vision. The number featured the brand's iconic swirling Marmo print in feminine shades of yellow and pink.

© WireImage Vintage John Galliano A tailored three-piece suit set by John Galliano for Dior was Maya's vintage look of choice for the 2025 Olivier Awards. The set was paired with white pointed-toe pumps, diamond earrings, and an Old Hollywood Glamour swooping side-parted updo.

Vintage Vivienne Westwood Back in May 2023, the British muse slipped into a vintage Vivienne Westwood bustier for The Jonathan Ross Show, styled by Rhea Francois. The look hailed from Notting Hill's One Of A Kind Archive and featured the designer's iconic corseted silhouette that sculpted the body to perfection.

© Instagram/@mayajama Vintage Comme des Garçons Last year, the Love Island presenter attended an evening hosted by Harper’s Bazaar, looking to prolific Japanese fashion house Comme des Garçons for the occasion. The star wore an archival black dress by the Paris-based house, featuring a cinched tuxedo button-down jacket with a pencil skirt flanked by deconstructed puff ball detailing.



© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock Vintage John Galliano Another uber-glam Galliano moment, Maya slipped into a timeless gown by the former Dior creative director to attend the Brit Awards 2025. The piece showcased a tight fit, a strapless design and an inky black hue that oozed after-hours elegance.

Vintage Emanuel Ungaro Popping back into the villa for a brief appearance, Maya turned out a Y2K moment in a vintage Emanuel Ungaro sourced from 1st Dibs. The colourful gem showcased a slinky silhouette and a mermaid-inspired waterfall hemline with ruffle detailing.