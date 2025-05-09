Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Miranda Kerr’s dazzling Dior Met Gala look and how it was made
Miranda Kerr attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025© Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Behind the seams: Inside Miranda Kerr's dazzling Dior Met Gala look and how it was made

Marvel at the savoir-faire of the model's custom Dior look for the Met Gala 2025

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
A vision of couture and culture, the Met Gala dazzled once more in a parade of opulence on May 5 2025.

Hollywood’s inner circles gathered on those golden steps to celebrate the annual bash, which this year championed the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Styl- taking Black dandyism as its focal point. 

The event explored how clothing and style have been crucial to shaping Black identities throughout the Atlantic diaspora. A specific focus on tailoring was honoured, resulting in awe-inspiring craftsmanship from designers across the board. 

miranda kerr in black dior gown at the met gala© Getty Images
Miranda Kerr attends the 2025 Met Gala in custom Dior

Naturally, all eyes were on Dior - a maison revered for its innovative yet iconic use of tailoring since the brand’s inception. Founded in 1946 by Christian Dior, the House of Dior revolutionised fashion with the 1947 ‘New Look,’ emphasising cinched waists and voluminous skirts. 

Dior’s commitment to exquisite tailoring became its signature, marrying architectural precision with feminine elegance. 

Anna Sawai attends the 2025 Met Gala in Dior white suit© Getty Images
Anna Sawai attends the 2025 Met Gala in Dior
Monica Barbaro attends the 2025 Met Gala in Dior 'New Look' dress© Getty Images
Monica Barbaro attends the 2025 Met Gala in Dior

These themes could all be recognised in model Miranda Kerr’s custom Dior look for this year’s Met Gala. The Australian model wore a black velvet and silk strapless dress with a black satin stole. Her exquisite look was complete with a pair of black silk gloves, a black veil and black Dior sandals - culminating in a perfectly tailored outfit to make an entrance.

A selection of decadent jewels by Tiffany & Co. frosted the custom Dior ensemble in an added coat of elegance, allowing the sparkle of the model’s diamond accessories to pop against the midnight black hue of the velvet gown. 

Miranda Kerr's Met Gala being made in house© Dior
Miranda Kerr's gown was meticulously crafted
black gown being made by dior tailor© Dior
The gown was cut from sumptuous velvet
dior gown being pinned and pattern cut© Dior
The savoir-faire behind the exquisite garment
miranda kerrs netted headpiece for the met gala being made© Dior
The model's netted headpiece added a touch of gothic glamour

Fellow acting stars Monica Barbaro and Anna Sawai also dominated on the red carpet in Dior, with the latter causing quite a stir for twinning with Zendaya’s chosen regalia (with a helping hand from Law Roach, of course) for the bash. 

Anna looked sharp yet angelic in a Dior white wool and silk jacket, trousers and tie with a white poplin shirt, Dior sunglasses and white leather gloves. She also wore a Dior white wide-brimmed hat with makeup by Dior Beauty. 

Monica looked equally as beautiful, sporting a Dior ivory silk bar jacket, white poplin shirt and a black tulle skirt. The custom look was elevated by a black silk tie, black leather gloves, black pumps, and a Dior white canotier hat with black silk ribbon. Makeup by Dior Beauty finished the aesthetic with a dose of sophisticated glam. 

