Behind the seams: Inside Miranda Kerr's dazzling Dior Met Gala look and how it was made

A vision of couture and culture, the Met Gala dazzled once more in a parade of opulence on May 5 2025.

Hollywood’s inner circles gathered on those golden steps to celebrate the annual bash, which this year championed the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style - taking Black dandyism as its focal point.

The event explored how clothing and style have been crucial to shaping Black identities throughout the Atlantic diaspora. A specific focus on tailoring was honoured, resulting in awe-inspiring craftsmanship from designers across the board.

© Getty Images Miranda Kerr attends the 2025 Met Gala in custom Dior

Naturally, all eyes were on Dior - a maison revered for its innovative yet iconic use of tailoring since the brand’s inception. Founded in 1946 by Christian Dior, the House of Dior revolutionised fashion with the 1947 ‘New Look,’ emphasising cinched waists and voluminous skirts.

Dior’s commitment to exquisite tailoring became its signature, marrying architectural precision with feminine elegance.

© Getty Images Anna Sawai attends the 2025 Met Gala in Dior © Getty Images Monica Barbaro attends the 2025 Met Gala in Dior

These themes could all be recognised in model Miranda Kerr’s custom Dior look for this year’s Met Gala. The Australian model wore a black velvet and silk strapless dress with a black satin stole. Her exquisite look was complete with a pair of black silk gloves, a black veil and black Dior sandals - culminating in a perfectly tailored outfit to make an entrance.

A selection of decadent jewels by Tiffany & Co. frosted the custom Dior ensemble in an added coat of elegance, allowing the sparkle of the model’s diamond accessories to pop against the midnight black hue of the velvet gown.

© Dior Miranda Kerr's gown was meticulously crafted © Dior The gown was cut from sumptuous velvet

© Dior The savoir-faire behind the exquisite garment © Dior The model's netted headpiece added a touch of gothic glamour

Fellow acting stars Monica Barbaro and Anna Sawai also dominated on the red carpet in Dior, with the latter causing quite a stir for twinning with Zendaya’s chosen regalia (with a helping hand from Law Roach, of course) for the bash.

Anna looked sharp yet angelic in a Dior white wool and silk jacket, trousers and tie with a white poplin shirt, Dior sunglasses and white leather gloves. She also wore a Dior white wide-brimmed hat with makeup by Dior Beauty.

Monica looked equally as beautiful, sporting a Dior ivory silk bar jacket, white poplin shirt and a black tulle skirt. The custom look was elevated by a black silk tie, black leather gloves, black pumps, and a Dior white canotier hat with black silk ribbon. Makeup by Dior Beauty finished the aesthetic with a dose of sophisticated glam.