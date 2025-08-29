Thought hooded dresses were passé? Kim Kardashian says think again

The 82nd Venice International Film Festival has kicked off in epic style, with revered talent from across the globe descending upon the Italian city in the name of cinema. So far, we’ve seen the likes of Amal Clooney and Emma Stone touch down in the European hub, with the latter receiving a six-minute standing ovation for her new film Bugonia. Yet, while the extravaganza is a glittering celebration of movie magic, it also serves as a style spectacle, with the A-lister looks arguably stirring up just as much buzz as their stellar onscreen work.

Kim Kardashian was another familiar face to grace the scene on Thursday, concocting a sartorial statement with her chosen film festival ‘fit. The social media mogul slipped into a slinky black gown, complete with fine draping and a hooded silhouette - which coolly cascaded into a crossover halterneck style. She completed her enigmatic attire by accessorising with a pair of oversized, oval-shaped sunglasses, adding an air of allure to her sultry look. The star wore her inky locks down loose, tucked into the hood of her gown to create an Old Hollywood-approved scarf effect - perfect for the thespian-studded event.

© GC Images Kim Kardashian was seen at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in a black hooded gown

Hooded dresses were a mainstay on the red carpet for spring/summer 2023, with stars including Florence Pugh, Iris Law, Taylor Russell and Jenna Ortega sporting the feline design for various occasions from press tours to exclusive after parties. Initially championed by Saint Laurent on the brand’s SS23 runway, the silhouette was, quite literally, everywhere during fashion month.

© Getty Images Florence Pugh in custom Valentino © Getty Images Iris Law wears Saint Laurent

Versace, Halpern, Simone Rocha and Alaïa (the name which reigns supreme when it comes to slinky designer style) all incorporated hooded elements into their runway collections, piquing the interest of celebrities and their eagle-eyed stylists across the board. In fact, it was Maison Alaïa that first brought hooded dresses to the mainstream. The house famously sent singer Grace Jones down the runway in a metallic rose prink hooded gown for its 1986 spring/summer haute couture show in Paris - creating a look that forty years later would become widely coveted by the Hollywood elite.

Naturally, as fashion fads so often do, the trend soon lost its velocity. Yet, in light of Kim K’s Venice appearance, it seems the tides are turning. The return of the hooded dress? Not on our 2025 agenda - but we’re game.