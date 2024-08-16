Kim Kardashian's bodycon dress and boots look is giving us major autumn fashion inspo

New Yorkers, what's the weather like across the pond?
The sense we get from Kim Kardashian's sartorial agenda this week is that the summer has taken a turn quicker than here in the UK, which we're secretly thankful for, as the 43-year-old just provided us with some major transitional weather fashion inspiration.
Her outfit in question was utterly Kimmy K-coded: figure-hugging, a high-neckline and a statement accessory that captivated the attention of all who witnessed her subtle look.
The Skkn beauty brand founder stepped out for the opening of her loungewear label Skims' first-ever brick-and-mortar store in a delicate muted beige bodycon maxi dress featuring a polar neck, long sleeves and a body sculpting silhouette. A pair of sock boots complemented the tone of her dress, and a fluffy pastel yellow shoulder bag added textured drama to her otherwise understated ensemble.
Proving the power of a muted colour palette, playing with textures and shapes brought her outfit to life whilst keeping a sophisticated edge.
She shared videos of a mass gathering of fans outside of her new shop with the caption: "Never in my wildest dreams did l ever imagine that I would go from having my first job working at a clothing store to having my own one day filled with my own clothes! I'm forever grateful to everyone that made my dreams come true @skims"
Yesterday, Kim's eldest daughter North West proved she's following in her mother's stylish footsteps, after stepping out in 2024's most expensive UGG boots.
Though she wore a plethora of bold accessories including a neon lime befurred hat, "all attention fell on her shoes," says H Fashion's Tania Leslaur, "A design created by none other than Balenciaga, a brand renowned for its quirky shoe styles spanning shark boots and more, North’s statement shoes kicked UGG renditions to the curb."
Both Kim and her daughter are supplying plentiful new-season fashion inspo and we can't get enough.