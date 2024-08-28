Angelina Jolie's super-chic Venice Film Festival outfit is perfect for autumn 2024

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Venice Film Festival is one of the most prestigious events in the A-list calendar, which becomes a runway for some of the most stunning fashion and beauty moments that go down in celebrity history.

Off the red carpet, however, the street style also sets the tone for the glamorous occasion, with the most high-profile names in the film and fashion realm blending high glamour and relaxed elegance, embodying the festival's illustrious atmosphere.

The first to flaunt some iconic fashion on the streets of the romantic city in northeastern Italy in 2024, is none other than Angelina Jolie. The 49-year-old Hollywood heavyweight and activist stepped out ahead of the festival, where she is thought to be appearing at the premiere of Maria on Thursday.

© Getty Images Angelina Jolie stunned in Venice ahead of the film festival in a Dior trench coat

She was undeniably the queen of 'quiet luxury' fashion long before the term reached the 2023 vernacular - effortlessly chic ensembles (including plenty of slip dresses), perfectly tailored separates and a more often than not, neutral colour palette.

Her outfit in Venice proved why she is the crème de la crème of this ageless aesthetic, as she put a contemporary twist on an autumn classic.

© Getty Her 'quiet luxury'-coded look is her signature aestheticH

Angelina oozed elegance in a light beige trench coat - the quintessential outerwear piece for any cool-girl for the transitional weather. But the actress' uber-chic Dior piece featured short folded sleeves - the perfect transitional wear piece for those warmer days, or for a new way of layering, allowing the sleeves of a jumper or shirt to have its moment on the outside.

She paired the designer piece with an understated white tank top and a silky black slip skirt, proving the power of elevated basics.

The minimalism queen just proved once again why her signature style reigns supreme.