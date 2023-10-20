Kim Kardashian's impressive style evolution – from Y2K It-girl to global tastemaker

Kim Kardashian is a bona fide fashion icon, and we can't get enough.

From dipping into the archive to channel Hollywood beauty Marilyn Monroe at the Met to looking pretty in pink at the Kering Foundation Gala – courtesy of her beloved Balenciaga – the reality star has come a long way since she first emerged on the party circuit. (Back when she was best known as Paris Hilton's BFF.)

In fact, her recent fashionably late arrival to Victoria Beckham's SS24 presentation in Paris spoke volumes. The British label delayed its show until Kim had taken her rightful place on the front row, testament to the significance of her presence at major fashion events.

How has Kim Kardashian's style changed over the years?

How times have changed... Kim's working life has gone from strength to strength – law student, best-selling author, model and entrepreneur are just a few of the job titles that she can note down on her CV.

And the 43-year-old's style archive is equally varied – having swapped Juicy Couture tracksuits for Balenciaga 'Pantaleggings', she has transformed herself into a global tastemaker.

What was Kim Kardashian's style like before Kanye West?

It's fair to say Kim's third husband, music mogul Kanye West, had a significant impact on her fashion choices. The Yeezy designer famously dressed Kim while they were together, swapping her bandage dresses and chunky belts for pieces that felt more experimental and elevated, courtesy of his industry connections.

Before she got together with Kanye in 2012, Kim's looks felt indicative of her It-girl status. She wore what was popular at the time, rocking peep-toe heels, bodycon silhouettes, waist-cinching belts and even paired jeans with knee-high boots for red carpet events.

Kanye helped hone Kim's style by introducing her to his designer friends and getting her to trade in fussier patterns and blingy jewellery for striking silhouettes.

Years later when their marriage broke down, Kim found herself having to redefine her wardrobe on her own terms, struggling at times to trust her own judgement.

"I definitely see what I like, but I've never really been the visionary," she revealed in an episode of The Kardashians. "Kanye would come in and be like, 'You should do your hair like this. You should do your makeup like this.' That's his love language, it's clothes. I always just trusted in him."

How has Kim Kardashian influenced fashion?

Kim has had a serious impact on the fashion world in recent years, gracing the covers of various influential magazines – Vogue, Allure, Sports Illustrated, ELLE, Glamour and the like – and becoming a front row regular.

Her bold red carpet looks have divided opinion – from the flurry of ethical discussions sparked by her Marilyn moment to her face-concealing balaclava – but there's no denying that Kim has influence aplenty.

Having founded her hugely successful shapewear brand Skims back in 2019, it is clear that her vision isn't limited to revolutionising her own wardrobe. Pieces such as the Seamless Scult Brief Bodysuit and the Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress have gone viral, capturing the attention of internet fashionistas.

Kim Kardashian's style transformation:

2006

2009

2012

2014

2016

2017

2019

2021

2022

2023

