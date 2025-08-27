Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Venice Film Festival 2025: the best dressed guests
From Amal Clooney in elegant yellow to Heidi Klum in showstopping red, see all the celebrity fashion at the 82nd annual event

Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving ahead of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)© GC Images
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayDeputy Digital Editor
2 minutes ago
Few red carpets rival the glamour of the Venice Film Festival, where cinema's brightest stars descend on La Serenissima for one of the world's oldest and most prestigious celebrations of film and fashion. This year, the 11-day event celebrates its 82nd edition, and has already welcomed the likes of film festival regulars Amal Clooney and Heidi Klum, both of whom have delivered some impeccable looks.

It's an event where classic couture meets timeless elegance, and provides ample party dressing inspiration as we head into the autumn/winter season. Last year, sartorial highlights included Nicole Kidman in Schiaparelli, Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton and Amal in Atelier Versace - and 2025 is shaping up to be just as dazzling.

Scroll below to see H! Fashion's best dressed celebrities at this year's Venice Film Festival:

Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving into Venice ahead of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)© GC Images

Amal Clooney

The day before the festival officially began, Amal set the bar high on the fashion front. She oozed elegance in a fitted halterneck pencil dress from Balmain's RE26 collection, featuring a plunge-neck and a statement gold waist buckle, continuing to champion the butter yellow trend.

Heidi Klum is seen arriving ahead of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stefano Mazzola/GC Images)© GC Images

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum made the case for bright red with her arrival, donning a v-neck shirt paired with a matching crimson Chanel flap bag, her signature aviators and gold jewellery. The pièce de résistance? The Gucci logomania towel she carried from the boat.

Noomi Rapace is seen arriving ahead of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)© WireImage

Noomi Rapace

The Swedish actress arrived in Venice, perfecting the classic 'jeans and a nice top' combination. She wore a pair of dark-wash bootcuts paired with a white striped shirt.

Anna Ferzetti is seen arriving ahead of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival 2025 on August 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)© WireImage

Anna Ferzetti

Another fashionista in Venice, another classic shirt look. Italian actress Anna Ferzetti opted for a blue v-neck blouse and trouser suit, given an added touch of luxe with tan-hued accessories.

Maura Delpero is seen at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Maura Delpero

The Italian writer-director, who is a member of the main competition jury for this year's event, perfected Italian glamour with her monochromatic look. She paired a soft white buttoned-up blouse with a preppy black midi skirt.

