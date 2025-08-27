Venice Film Festival 2025: the best dressed guests

Few red carpets rival the glamour of the Venice Film Festival, where cinema's brightest stars descend on La Serenissima for one of the world's oldest and most prestigious celebrations of film and fashion. This year, the 11-day event celebrates its 82nd edition, and has already welcomed the likes of film festival regulars Amal Clooney and Heidi Klum, both of whom have delivered some impeccable looks.
Scroll below to see H! Fashion's best dressed celebrities at this year's Venice Film Festival:
Amal Clooney
The day before the festival officially began, Amal set the bar high on the fashion front. She oozed elegance in a fitted halterneck pencil dress from Balmain's RE26 collection, featuring a plunge-neck and a statement gold waist buckle, continuing to champion the butter yellow trend.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum made the case for bright red with her arrival, donning a v-neck shirt paired with a matching crimson Chanel flap bag, her signature aviators and gold jewellery. The pièce de résistance? The Gucci logomania towel she carried from the boat.
Noomi Rapace
The Swedish actress arrived in Venice, perfecting the classic 'jeans and a nice top' combination. She wore a pair of dark-wash bootcuts paired with a white striped shirt.
Anna Ferzetti
Another fashionista in Venice, another classic shirt look. Italian actress Anna Ferzetti opted for a blue v-neck blouse and trouser suit, given an added touch of luxe with tan-hued accessories.
Maura Delpero
The Italian writer-director, who is a member of the main competition jury for this year's event, perfected Italian glamour with her monochromatic look. She paired a soft white buttoned-up blouse with a preppy black midi skirt.
