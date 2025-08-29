Few names come to mind when you think of elite pregnancy style: Rihanna, Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie Grainge are all at the top of the list. However, when it comes to bump fashion this side of the pond, there's only one name on our current radar, and that’s former H! Fashion Digital Cover Star, Sophie Habboo. The Made in Chelsea star-turned-podcast host, entrepreneur and new face of Max Factor is expecting her first child with husband, Jamie Laing, this year. The couple announced the news back in May - following their stunning Chelsea town hall wedding a month prior.

Never not spotted in something ultra chic, the 30-year-old expecting mother hasn’t let her changing physique stop her from stepping out in style. In fact, we would say some of her best looks to date involve her blossoming bump. With a helping hand from her long-serving stylist Rachael Perry, who has clad the West London native in looks hailing from Dolce & Gabbana, PH5, Marmar Halim, Alexandre Vauthier and more, Sophie has curated the archive of dreams. From dresses to denim, she's hit the nail on the head when it comes to maternitywear.

From sheer polka dot skirts to fashion's beloved gingham print, Sophie is the blueprint for elegant and on-trend pregnancy style. As the It-Brit enters her third trimester, we take a deep dive into all the swoon-worthy looks she's worn throughout her journey so far.

Sophie Habboo's most elite pregnancy looks so far:



© WireImage Red Carpet Perfection Possibly our favourite bump look from the It-Brit so far is her most recent. To attend the UK Premiere for The Roses at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 28, Sophie opted for an aubergine-toned, slim-fitting one-shoulder dress, complete with a thigh-high split. The look was tied together with a pair of pointed-toe pumps in the same shade as her dress, a slicked back bun hairstyle and a glowy make-up look.

© Getty Images for Emirates Wimbledon Florals Donning a floral print Dolce & Gabbana mini, Sophie nailed Wimbledon style but in a cool-girl way. The micro mini was paired with a set of white slingbacks and a set of oval-shaped sunglasses.

© @sophiehabboo Double Orange Date night dressing is Sophie's kryptonite, so it's no surprise that even while pregnant, she leaves no detail untouched. On this occasion, Sophie styled a matching set of orange trousers and a tank top, the vibrant hue accentuating her holiday tan.

© Getty Images Beautiful Butter Yellow Butter yellow was a fan favourite in the fashion world for a hot minute over summer, and Sophie's sleek midi dress, which she wore to The King's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards, proves exactly why. The simple yet overly elegant dress was styled with strappy heels and a selection of statement gold jewellery.

© @sophiehabboo Baby Pink Perfection To attend a friend's wedding over the summer, Sophie opted for a dreamy blush pink maci dress made from luxe lace and adorned with dainty floral accents.

© @sophiehabboo It-Girl-Approved Gingham Gingham fabric is currently one of the most sought-after styles in the fashion sphere, and Sophie's dreamy Réalisation Par midi in red and white is proof that it suits everyone. To pick fruit in her garden, the mother-to-be oozed Nara Smith energy in the best way.