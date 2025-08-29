Alexa Chung says duffle coats are an autumnal must-have for 2025

If the current weather is anything to go by, it seems that we are officially bidding farewell to summer. The British drizzle has, somewhat depressingly, set in, leaving many looking to their wardrobes in search of warmer layers to see them through autumn in snug style. Included in the mix is fashion muse Alexa Chung. Autumn is the time for the author and her well-documented fashion sense to shine - take her collaboration with British brand Barbour, for example. Wellington boots and quilted jackets are her sartorial bread and butter.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old was spotted in her stomping ground of East London, reigning in the new season with her outfit of choice. The model slipped into a pair of light-wash blue jeans complete with a classic straight-leg cut and a raw-hem, leading the eye to a pair of sweet, mocha-hued ballet flats with bow detailing and a patent finish. However, all attention fell to her coat of choice. Alexa wrapped up warm in an oversized duffle coat, featuring a navy hue, hooded detailing and traditional toggles.

© GC Images The It author leaned into autumnal dress codes while out in East London

Duffle coats are one of the most nostalgic pieces in the fashion inventory, steeped in connotations of childhood and old-school dress codes. However, the garments actually came about in the late 19th century, serving as military outerwear for the British Royal Navy. Named after the Belgian town of Duffel, a place known for producing the thick woollen fabric used in the making of coats, the duffle was initially designed to combat gusty maritime conditions.

© GC Images The 41-year-old sported a nostalgic duffle coat complete with classic toggles

Yet, like all great sartorial silhouettes, the design was quickly snapped up by the fashionscape. Since the post-war period, we’ve witnessed iconic brands such as Victoria Beckham, Jean Paul Gaultier, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Burberry reimagine the piece, translating its utilitarian origins for mainstream consumption.

Alexa is a notable fan of the duffle coat, having sported a very similar one only last year. 2024 also witnessed the boom of Toteme’s popular duffle design, a piece which featured a built-in hood, a cropped shape and a wearable earth tone palette cut to a minimalist Scandi silhouette.