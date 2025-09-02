Kaia Gerber stuns in lace and sequins alongside boyfriend Lewis Pullman at Venice Film Festival

Unless you’ve been living under a rock these past few weeks (and who could blame you with the current weather), you’ll likely have seen that a selection of the world's most famed faces are currently living it up in Italy for the annual Venice Film Festival. Each and every year, the event sees A-list celebs sporting decadent gowns and millions of pounds worth of diamond jewellery on the red carpet, as well as a few designer delights dotted throughout.

Much like all lavish red carpet events, all eyes are on a select few, especially those who are making their first debut as an official couple. The newest Hollywood couple that has fans of fashion swooning is Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman, who stepped out together at The Testament Of Ann Lee red carpet event.

© FilmMagic Kaia's lace dress was just the right amount of risqué

For the occasion, Kaia leaned into her love of fashion, settling on a Givenchy by Sarah Burton gown made from sheer black lace and adorned with intricately placed dazzling sequins. The ever-so-chic model, muse, and actress wore the statement dress with a pair of point-toe pumps, a pair of rounded black sunglasses, and a mini leather clutch bag.

© FilmMagic Kaia wore a Givenchy gown complete with lace

For hair and makeup, the Palm Royale star wore her brunette locks out in a middle parting style - a signature for the 23-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

© FilmMagic Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman have reportedly been dating since January 2025

As for her handsome new beau, Lewis Pullman kept things classic in a sleek, tailored tux, matching Kaia’s energy with the addition of black sunglasses.

© Corbis via Getty Images Lewis and Kaia shared a sweet moment on the red carpet

The loved-up couple were all smiles en route to the red carpet, Lewis even stopping to plant a kiss on the model's shoulder - we’re not crying you are!

Kaia’s dreamy lace dress comes just days after she was spotted swanning around the streets of Venice in a dreamy plunging polka dot halterneck top by cool-girl label With Jean.

The annual film festival always brings the best of the best in fashion together, and our style-loving hearts are so happy that that now includes Kaia.